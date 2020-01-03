Amazon offers huge deals for these Nespresso, Philips and Gaggia espresso machines

Loading...

Everyone appreciates a good cup of coffee. You can start your coffee addiction innocently enough with a simple coffee maker and milk frother, but before you know it, you are looking for an espresso machine online. Of course the next step would be to choose a great for a great price. Fortunately we have made three incredible deals for some of the best espresso machines on the market: the Nespresso Pixie, Philips Saeco Small Vapore and Gaggia Velasca Prestige. Varying in price, functions and coffee making options, read on to find out which one suits you and your budget best.

NESPRESSO PIXIE WITH AEROCCINO MILK FURTHER – $ 205, was $ 279

If you like hot or cold frothy milk with your coffee, the Nespresso Pixie with Aeroccino milk frother is perfect for you. The Nespresso Pixie itself is surprisingly compact and lightweight for an espresso machine. We are usually used to seeing large colossal samples when we think of a coffee maker, but it only weighs 8 pounds and is only 4.33 inches wide. It's not going to take up too much space, making it perfect for city dwellers with small kitchen countertops.

The ground coffee in the Nespresso capsules goes through a high pressure pump of 19 bar to extract every taste and aroma for the perfect cup of coffee every time. You can choose from two programmable cup sizes for one portion; espresso (1.35 ounces) and lungo (2.75 ounces). There is a 24-ounce water reservoir that can be removed and easily refilled. When the tank is running out of water, red background lights along the sides of the machine light up to alert you. The Nespresso Pixie is also automatically switched off after nine minutes of inactivity for lower energy consumption. Finally, this deal includes the Aeroccino milk frother that makes hot or cold milk froth and a free set of 16 Grand Crus capsules.

Amazon reviewers have praised this espresso machine and said it is very powerful for such a small device and that it simply makes great coffee. However, some regretted that the coffee is not as hot as they would have liked. Better control over the temperature of the coffee would have been nice.

The Nespresso Pixie and Aeroccino milk froth bundle is usually available in stores for $ 279, but with the $ 74 discount from Amazon you can get yours for $ 205. And if you pay through the Amazon Rewards Visa card and get approval, you will immediately receive an additional $ 50 discount, making the price even lower to $ 155.

PHILIPS SAECO XSMALL VAPORE – $ 381, was $ 599

The Xsmall Vapore is equipped with ceramic mills that freshly grind beans on the spot at the touch of a button. On the upper part of the machine is a bean container with a capacity of 6.5 ounce for storing your coffee beans. The mills can be adjusted to fine-tune the graininess of the coffee beans, from the finest grind for a full espresso to coarse for a coffee with a lighter taste.

Philips claims that the grinders never overheat, which ensures long-term performance while remaining virtually silent when they work. The Xsmall Vapore also includes a removable brewing unit that can be easily detached for regular cleaning, and a coffee brush for removing ground coffee waste. This guarantees consistently freshly brewed espresso without steel essence.

This espresso machine has a rapid heating boiler that immediately sets the ground coffee beans. The Vapore also has automatic circuit cleaning. It is designed to clean itself with water every time you start or turn off the machine. The device can also be programmed to make a custom brew according to your personal preference via the memo function. It comes with a metal drip tray grid, an upgrade from the plastic tray grid of the previous model. It also has a retractable water reservoir on the left where you store the water. When the reservoir is almost or completely empty, a red light comes on.

The one-touch user interface has a button that switches between functions. Finally, you can use the milk frother to prepare perfectly heated frothy milk for cappuccinos and lattes.

The Xsmall Vapore has received a lot of love from various Amazon users, who applauded it because it was a value-for-money machine that makes an incredibly strong espresso. With Amazon & # 39; s current deal on the Xsmall Vapore saving you a whopping $ 218, this espresso machine is definitely a bargain with $ 381 instead of $ 599. What's more, you can get an extra $ 50 discount immediately after approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, further reducing the price to $ 331.

GAGGIA VELASCA PRESTIGE – $ 902, was $ 1,099

The Velasca Prestige is not as bulky and cumbersome as most coffee machines. It measures 13.5-inches high and 10-inches wide and weighs just 19 pounds. It has a stainless steel façade that looks sophisticated and opulent.

This machine has a removable milk jug that automatically froth milk for cappuccinos and lattes. It foams the milk twice to ensure that the ideal temperature and texture is achieved. The machine also has a "Carafe Quick Clean" button that you can press to rinse the milk circuit after each use.

The machine has a simple interface with just a few buttons. All standard coffee blends have their special buttons, including cappuccino, latte and espresso, and the device is programmable so that you can adjust your drink. The interface has five strength settings, three temperature settings and three pre-infusion levels (determines how long the ground coffee is watered for a mild or stronger taste).

The Velasca Prestige has an integrated ceramic grinder that can be adjusted to one of the 10 grinding settings, with which you can determine how strong you want your coffee to be. The finer the grind, the stronger it is. The bean container can store 10.5 grams of coffee beans. The machine also has a bypass dosage for storing pre-ground coffee. The front-loaded water reservoir can store 54 grams of water and can be easily pulled out in case it needs to be topped up. The brew group is removable for regular cleaning and is dishwasher safe.

Amazon users have given the Gaggia Velasca Prestige espresso machine much love and awarded a strong 3.9 out of 5 star rating. They noted how easy it is to use and clean, and how it makes better espresso than most coffee shops. But for $ 902 it is still somewhat expensive. Imagine the total cost of a coffee per day and how much you can save annually (not to mention the amount of waste of paper cups), and you know that the Velasca Prestige is a great investment in the long term. Unleash your inner barista with this compact and one-touch espresso machine for $ 902 on Amazon, a huge $ 196 discount on the original price of $ 1,099. And if you order through the Amazon Rewards Visa card and get approval, you immediately get an additional $ 50 discount, making the price even lower to $ 852.

