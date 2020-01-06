Loading...

Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with an Echo Dot.

TL; DR: The Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited bundle is available from Amazon for € 29.99 and saves you 70% of the list price.

There is nothing better than getting something for free. Sure to fall in love or witness the birth of your child is nice and everything, but freebies cannot be surpassed.

You can now get Amazon Music Unlimited with an Echo Dot, which is also on sale, for free for four months. The bundle will cost you $ 24.99 on Amazon, but this package would normally set you back to over $ 80. We did the calculations and that’s a saving of 70% compared to the list price.

This impressive offer only applies to new Amazon Music Unlimited customers who are Prime members, and your subscription will renew by £ 7.99 per month after the four-month contract ends. However, you can cancel at any time so that there is no payment obligation.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers unlimited access to 50 million songs without ads. The Echo Dot is the perfect partner in this bundle and now has a new speaker and a new design. You can ask the Echo Dot for your favorite song, Amazon Music Unlimited does the rest.

Grab this package and experience the intoxication of getting something for free.