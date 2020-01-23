Amazon Music Subscriber Count Revealed vs. Apple Music

Amazon Music subscriber numbers have been revealed for the first time. The company claims to have reached 55 million subscribers, which puts it near the last reported number of Apple Music subscribers of 60 million.

Amazon Music starts 2020 by revealing that the streaming service has reached more than 55 million customers worldwide, with subscriptions to Amazon Music Unlimited increasing by more than 50% last year alone. This announcement comes after a year of incredible growth worldwide: Amazon Music has grown nearly 50% year over year in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan and has more than doubled in our new countries such as France, Italy, Spain and Mexico…

Since last summer, Amazon Music has grown faster than Apple Music.

There is however an important rider. While Amazon offers no less than four paid levels, it also offers a free, ad-supported level. That doesn’t offer access to a lot of music, so may not represent a large part of the total of $ 55 million, but since the company hasn’t provided a breakdown, there’s no way to tell with certainty.

Customers can choose the plan that best suits them:

From only $ 12.99 / month, customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan can stream the highest quality sound to Amazon Music HD and listen to their favorite music like the artist wanted it.

Prime members have access to 2 million songs at no additional subscription cost, and for just $ 7.99 / month or $ 79 / year, you can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited.

With the single device plan, customers can subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for $ 3.99 / month to access more than 50 million songs on their Fire TV or Echo device.

The family plan allows six family members to access Amazon Music Unlimited for $ 14.99 / month, or $ 149 / year for Prime members.

And customers who haven’t subscribed to Prime yet or subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited can listen to a selection of the best playlists and thousands of ad-supported stations for free on their favorite devices.

We know with Spotify that free users represent a high proportion of the total number of subscribers: the service has 113 million paying users out of a total of 248 million. Apple Music only counts paying subscribers from its numbers, excluding those who receive free trials.

We learned earlier this month that music streaming services last year reached a trillion US streams combined.

The number of Amazon Music subscribers was largely boosted by very cheap Echo speakers, like the Echo Dot, officially priced at $ 49.99 but regularly offered at lower cost.

