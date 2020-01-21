Amazon, Microsoft and IBM receive hospital records in big data deals

Big data has become big business in healthcare.

The public was unsettled in November 2019 when the Wall Street Journal revealed that Google had not collected anonymous health information from the Ascension hospital network. A new report from the journal now shows that the technology company is far from being alone: ​​Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and IBM also have agreements on data exchange with hospitals. The scope of work set out in these agreements enables the exchange of some information that can also be used to identify patients.

Startups, traditional healthcare companies, and technology companies alike are tracking data to develop tools that help them better identify, predict, or prevent disease than people do.

Companies that want to deploy these tools must first have access to data to train algorithms. As a result, large technology companies have provided health care by acquiring data-rich health and fitness companies (see: Google’s Fitbit acquisition) and data agreements with hospitals.

While some data-enabled AI’s welcome the future of medicine, there are also privacy concerns – especially since not all data technology companies are anonymous. According to the HIPAA patient protection law, companies can pass on this sensitive data if this is intended for a specific business purpose that falls within the scope of the agreement. It’s a massive void in what is otherwise considered a strict privacy law that came to light after Google and Ascension released the agreement.

According to the journal, Microsoft is working with Providence hospitals on a “cancer algorithm” that reads information from doctor’s notes. AWS has entered into a similar agreement with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. This data from doctors can contain information that compares a person with their health data. Regarding Microsoft and Amazon deals, some of this data contained clearly identifiable information. In some cases, they said it was not possible to remove everything.

The IBM agreement with Brigham and Women’s Hospital enables the hospital to share personal information. The hospital informed the diary that this has not yet happened.

With such agreements, tech companies and hospitals can work towards greater wellbeing in the future of data-driven healthcare. But without the explicit knowledge of the people from whom they are retrieving data, this sounds like a questionable type of patient care. The legislator is already aiming to close the data protection gap and monitor these agreements.