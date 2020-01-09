Amazon makes a swipe at PayPal's $ 4 billion acquisition

Loading...

“We only use data in ways that directly benefit Honey members – helping people save money and time – and in ways they would expect. Our dedication is clearly set out in our privacy and security policy, “a Honey spokesperson told WIRED.

Honey also says it doesn’t sell the store data it collects from customers. The company makes money by charging some retailers a small percentage of sales with the coupons it finds – but Amazon has never been one of them.

Amazon’s security warning last month surprised Honey and the company scrambled to respond. It was forced to temporarily disable various Honey features, such as Droplist, which keeps track of the price of specific items, to prevent the message from being displayed to more people. The changes have not been announced in an official blog post or message to users.

“We are aware that Droplist and other Honey features were not available on Amazon for a while. We know these are tools that people love and worked quickly to restore functionality. Our extension is not a security risk and has never been safe , said a Honey spokesperson.

Browser extensions can be incredibly invasive and it is still good practice to be wary of everything you install in your browser. Amazon has warned Honey users that the extension can read or change “all your data on every website you visit”, but this is a basic functionality of many extensions – that’s why installing only the one you can trust is important. Amazon even has its own browser extension called Amazon Assistant. It also tracks prices, just like Honey, and allows you to compare items from other retailers with those on Amazon. When users install Amazon Assistant from the Chrome Store, Google also tells them that “it can read and change all your data on the websites you visit.”

Honey says it regularly cooperates with security companies to assess its protection. Last summer, researchers from the cyber security company Risk Based Security documented a vulnerability in Honey’s extension that malicious websites can use to steal user information. But the bug did not relate to Honey’s own data collection methods and it was patched on Firefox and Google Chrome in early 2019, according to Risk Based Security. “If ever an individual or independent investigator contacts us about a potential vulnerability, we will contact that person to understand and resolve the problem (if there is one),” said the Honey spokesperson.

There is still the possibility that Amazon has found a legitimate security issue with Honey, but it won’t say what. WIRED also contacted Google and Firefox, which saves every host extension for their popular web browsers, but neither company was able to respond immediately.

Amazon protects its store and customer data extremely. Although Honey might not have been a problem when it was just a small startup, it is now owned by the colossal financial PayPal, which used to be part of eBay, a competitor of Amazon. Amazon still does not accept PayPal as a direct payment option. In the e-commerce world there is no reason to play fun.

