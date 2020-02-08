Amazon lowers up to $ 99 on De’Longhi Nespresso machines

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and is a good reminder of how important it is to show love to the people we care most about. And of course every bit of self-love knowingly deserves you. Flowers bring more color into the room, while a hearty cup of Java in the morning is exactly what makes your adrenaline go through everyday life. If you’ve been in a relationship with coffee for as long as you can remember, you need to know that espresso should never be bitter. Today you can treat yourself to one of De’Longhi’s Nespresso machines, the CitiZ and the VertuoPlus, without sacrificing up to $ 99 in savings on Amazon.

De’Longhi Nespresso CitiZ – 200 USD (99 USD discount)

Those who have a sweet place for espresso won’t be disappointed by the CitiZ’s ability to extract all the delicate flavors and scents you’re looking for. And that with a 19 bar high pressure pump, while typical espresso machines can only reach seven to nine bar. The best part is that you don’t even have to worry about having little space on your countertop. Its compact dimensions were rightly honored with the Red Dot Award because it has managed to integrate innovative technology in a timeless and user-friendly package.

With the CitiZ, which can be lit in the kitchen, you can forget the rush hour while walking to your local cafe and sleep a few minutes longer instead. You tried one of two programmable cup sizes for espresso (1.35 ounces) and lungo (2.7 ounces) before your patience was put to the test. With a quick heating system, it’s easy to wire to get the optimal brewing temperature in just 25 seconds. The energy saving functions make it possible to switch off after 9 to 30 minutes of inactivity.

Coffee is pleasant in many ways, some like it very hot, some like it over ice, and some like creamier blends. Look no further if you are looking for the ultimate latte or cappuccino foam finish, as this Nespresso CitiZ machine comes with the Aerocinno3 milk frother. The height of the foldable drip tray can even be adjusted to accommodate larger cups or recipes.

Nobody is looking forward to a tedious cleanup and so DeLonghi’s CitiZ continues to make it easy. Most of the components, including the 24-ounce water tank, the container with 9 to 11 used capsules, and the drip tray are removable. It saves you frequent trips to refill and makes it easier to walk under the sink.

Channel your inner barista with the push of a button with DeLonghi’s Nespresso CitiZ espresso machine and Amazon’s click for just $ 200 instead of $ 299. If you get approval for an Amazon Rewards Visa card, you can even grant a discount of $ 50 off the retail price.

De’Longhi VertuoPlus – $ 123 ($ 56 off)

De’Longhi’s VertuoPlus is for those who don’t want to drink coffee in just one or two ways. You can now choose between five programmable cup sizes for Alt (14 ounces), Coffee (8 ounces), Gran Lungo (5 ounces), Double Espresso (2.7 ounces) and Espresso (1.35 ounces). And its drip tray can be adjusted in four positions.

All you really have to do is insert a capsule, press a button, and the VertuoPlus does the rest. It is equipped with Nespresso’s patented centrifugation technology, which allows each capsule to be rotated at up to 7,000 rpm, to perfectly mix ground coffee with water. It is also smart enough to recognize each mix based on the barcode on the edge and adjust the brewing parameters for you. Like the CitiZ, it has a fast warm-up time of 20 to 25 seconds and switches off automatically even after nine minutes of inactivity.

This DeLonghi Nespresso machine differs from other Vertuo coffeemakers in that it has a motorized head that pierces the lid for you, and a large 40-ounce swivel water tank that lets you configure placement on your countertop. Regardless of the volume, you would have satisfied your desire ten times before you had to refill quickly. Easy cleaning is then possible with a separate container into which up to 17 used capsules are ejected so that you can dispose of them individually and not individually in bulk.

You never have to stand on the fence to get a coffee machine or espresso machine because this DeLonghi Nespresso VertuoPlus machine gives you the best of both worlds. Usually the price is $ 179. For just $ 123, you can buy delicious homebrews from Amazon every day.

Are you looking for other ways to fix your caffeine? On our page with the selected offers, see what we have to do for cold brew coffee machines, Keurig and more.

