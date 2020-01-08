Amazon lowers the prices of these Samsung Smartwatches by up to $ 230

Loading...

The status of the Apple Watch as the best overall smartwatch remains intact, especially with the release of the nearly perfect Series 5. However, for Android users, Samsung is hard to beat. If you’re looking for an Android-compatible smartwatch with a solid mix of connectivity and activity tracking options, you’re lucky because Amazon ignores the top-rated Galaxy Watch Active2 and Gear Sport. Start your fitness trip this year by taking advantage of these great Samsung smartwatch deals that run up to $ 230 off.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 – $ 270 ($ 230 discount)

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a fitness-oriented wearable, but does not look sporty; it has a sleek, understated look that works well in casual, formal and gym outfits. It also boasts a beautifully proportioned profile – a round face and comfortable straps – that looks good on both small and large wrists. For exterior functionality, the Korean tech giant gave side-mounted buttons plus a 1.2-inch screen that is rich and readable in almost any lighting situation. Moreover, it has the required dust and water resistance class and meets the IP68 and 5-ATM standards.

As the ‘active’ name suggests, health and fitness are the main focus of this device. It monitors your health through various notifications, including warnings about blood pressure, stress levels, sleep patterns and heart rate, as well as reminders to move. The smartwatch also has a solid foundation of built-in training registration, with which you can follow activities manually or automatically, such as swimming, running, walking and cycling. There is also a detailed tracking feature available that you can use for multiple phases in a typical gym routine.

Samsung smartwatches run on the company’s own operating system, called Tizen, and it is especially slick in the Galaxy Watch Active 2. If you connect it to your mobile phone, notifications on messages, calls, social media, and other apps are turned on. Android users have the advantage of interacting with notifications, such as answering text messages, viewing YouTube and browsing Twitter. You can also store your own music on the device’s 4 GB internal storage, so you can take your favorite songs with you on the road.

With extensive fitness tracking and handy connectivity options, there is no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the best to combine with Android phones. Don’t miss the opportunity to score this premium Samsung smartwatch for just $ 370 instead of the usual $ 500 on Amazon.

Samsung Gear Sport – $ 180 ($ 120 discount)

If the Galaxy Watch Active2 falls outside your budget, check out the Gear Sport instead. Slim and lightweight, this model is ideal for daily use and training. The silicone strap feels pleasant on the skin and you hardly notice that you are wearing it. It also looks great in combination with non-sporty outfits, and if you want to further personalize the look, you can easily do this by changing the strap and dial. Perhaps the most innovative physical function of this smartwatch is the rotating ring, which provides an easy way to communicate with the watch.

The Samsung Gear Sport is a true fitness-oriented smart wearable and offers support for various workouts and exercises. From walking and running to cycling and elliptical training, you can manually start a session or have the watch automatically detect your activity. You are also ready for personal coaching, daily progress monitoring and GPS maps, on top of all day tracking that includes heart rate, steps, calories, climbed stairs and more. The watch is water resistant to 50 meters and can even work in salt water.

This Samsung smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones, but the experience is considerably better for Samsung Galaxy and other Android phones. Every message is usable and can be removed directly from the watch. You can also send emojis, type on the keyboard and even use your voice to respond to messages. iPhone users must place restrictions on the interaction of notifications and other functions.

Despite being more than two years old, the Samsung Gear Sport remains a solid choice for those who are new to the world of smart wearables. For a reduced price of $ 180 you enjoy a striking balance between style and function. Order today on Amazon and walk away with $ 120 in savings.

