Amazon lowers the price of Vitamix and Ninja Foodi mixers by up to $ 209

If you want to become a healthy nut this year, you are sure to find a use for a blender. This is especially true for models where you can not only take invigorating smoothies in the morning, but also have the option to prepare all kinds of homemade treats, from starters to desserts. Mixers are versatile kitchen appliances that make the preparation of meals more pleasant, convenient and faster. In this way, you can open up a wider range of recipes and achieve optimal consistency. And to put the cherry in the foreground, Amazon enables savings of up to $ 209 on premium mixers from Vitamix and Ninja Foodi.

Vitamix Ascent Series A2300 – 360 USD (190 USD discount)

Vitamix is ​​one of the best in its class in the world of mixers. With all the features you didn’t even think would have a mixer. The A2300 allows you to prepare hot soups without the need for a stove. The stainless steel blades reach a speed fast enough to generate frictional heat and bring cold ingredients to a steaming hot temperature in just six minutes, and they can cut through anything without becoming too blunt or bending. Needless to say, you can whip up almost anything you throw in its 64-ounce container, be it for heating, chopping, grinding, mixing, or emulsifying ingredients. Thanks to the compatibility with a range of mixing cups and bowls from the Ascent series from Vitamix, you can personalize large batches in no time. It even has self-detection technology that automatically detects the container size and adjusts the program settings and the maximum mixing times for you.

This professional mixer gives amateur chefs and chefs the greatest possible control in order to achieve the desired consistency with ten variable speeds and a pulse function. To reach its full potential, all you have to do is download the Perfect Blend app to unlock 17 other programs and access over 500 recipes. If you pair your iOS or Android device via Bluetooth, the A2300 can send the app information about the size of the container to avoid guesswork when converting recipes. For consistent results, the built-in digital timer helps prevent your custom recipes from being over- or under-processed by turning the device off once the mixing time has expired.

The slim Vitamix Ascent Series A2300 looks good and also works with a high-performance engine that is hidden under the hood. Even the hardest ingredients, such as nuts and coffee beans, can be easily processed, while the patented container precisely folds the ingredients back to the blades for faster, smoother blends. The best thing is that you can expect trouble-free cleaning with no disassembly required. All you have to do is mix warm water and a drop of detergent at the highest speed setting and then self-clean for 60 seconds or less.

The intuitive Vitamix Ascent Series A2300 typically costs $ 550 and costs $ 360 on Amazon.

Ninja Foodi Cold and Hot (HB152) – $ 130 ($ 40 off)

If you find that the price of the Vitamix A2300 is above your budget, you can use the HB152 from Ninja Foodi to make a variety of cold and hot preparations at a fraction of the cost. Its 1,400 watt motor works hand in hand with its stainless steel blades to penetrate everything. You can crush ice and achieve maximum nutrient extraction by liquefying frozen or whole fruits and vegetables. It also has an 800-watt heating element that you can use to infuse aroma, even if it helps clean the 64-ounce container.

This Ninja Foodi mixer offers 12 Auto-IQ programs, from refreshing drinks to wickedly delicious ice cream or sorbets to hearty soups and delicious dips and sauces. A push of a button is enough to satisfy your desire. And if you want to get your job done, you can switch between six manual modes for mixing and cooking, or choose between three variable speeds for low, medium and high. It also has a pulse function if you only need fast power bursts for chunky salsas. They also provided a pounder that allows you to gently push the ingredients towards the blades for a more even mixing result.

The container of this ninja foodi must not be immersed in water. Although it is not dishwasher safe, it can clean itself. A one-touch program mixes water and detergent and brings it to a boil. And since the jug is made of high-quality non-stick glass, you won’t have any problems with remnants even if you only melted sticky chocolate or cheese fondues. A quick rinse under the sink is all you have to do.

Combine or cook with the Ninja Foodi HB152, while Amazon offers it for just $ 130 instead of the usual $ 170.

