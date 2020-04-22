Amazon launches AWS AppFlow, a new service for managing SaaS data flows

Amazon Web Services announced on Wednesday the launch of AppFlow, a fully managed service that allows customers to manage the flow of data between AWS and third-party SaaS applications. With AppFlow, Amazon said customers can create and automate bidirectional data streams without writing custom integration code. AppFlow also works with PrivateLink to route data flows through the Amazon network instead of through the public Internet.

“Amazon AppFlow provides an easy and intuitive way for customers to combine data from AWS and SaaS applications without moving them over the public Internet,” said Kurt Kufeld, vice president of AWS. “With Amazon AppFlow, our customers gather and manage petabytes, even exabytes, of data spread across all of their applications, without having to develop custom plugins or manage the underlying API database and connectivity.”

Separately, AWS announced that EC2 Inf1 instances are now available to run on SageMaker, its fully managed machine learning service. First announced in re: Invent 2019, Inf1 are machine learning inference cases driven by Inferentia, the company’s high-performance machine learning inference chip.

Inf1 instances are designed to provide lower latency, 3X higher performance, and up to 40 percent lower cost inference compared to competing chips.

Because SageMaker runs on Inf1 cases, Amazon said developers now have an additional choice of EC2 instance types, ranging from small CPU instances to multi-GPU instances. This allows them to choose the appropriate cost / performance ratio for their forecasting infrastructure.