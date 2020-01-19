Amazon is reportedly developing a manual scanning payment option - Adweek

Amazon is reportedly developing POS terminals that buyers can use to scan their palms.

This emerges from the Wall Street Journal, in which people familiar with the matter were quoted.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

The WSJ said Amazon has its sights on the terminals that connect credit and debit cards to the hands of consumers, coffee shops, fast food restaurants, and other places that “do many repeat business.”

The platform has also been reported to work with Visa to test the technology and conduct discussions with Mastercard. Visa and Mastercard did not respond to requests for comments.

This follows a story from the September 2019 New York Post that Amazon is testing pay-by-hand scanners on vending machines at its New York offices and plans to launch the payment option at some Whole Foods locations in early 2020.

In a patent application dated December 26, 2019 by Amazon Technologies, the Mumbai-based electronics manufacturer of the company, for a “contactless biometric identification system”, a hand scanner is described with which the palms of the users can be detected with wrinkles. deeper properties “like veins.

The document proposes applications in shops, libraries, hospitals and offices and states that it can be used in conjunction with cash register devices.

“The user can present his hand to a scanner to give an indication of payment intent and authorization with an account linked to the identification data,” the application says. (It also means that the scanners can be used in conjunction with robots to facilitate parcel delivery.)

The news comes after similar efforts by Amazon to eliminate checkout friction and promote financial services, including Amazon Go’s till-free stores, now number 24 in four U.S. cities, and its Amazon Pay service, which hopes to do so to benefit from consumers. increasing willingness to pay with their votes.

In the meantime, the Chinese e-commerce platform Alibaba 2017 presented a similar smile-to-pay technology in a concept restaurant of the fast food holding company Yum China, with which users can authenticate payments with facial scans.