Amazon is reducing these professional Vitamix mixers by up to $ 103

Nowadays, blenders go far beyond the production of cocktails, smoothies and frozen treats. Some can effectively replace your food processor because it can puree vegetables, grind coffee and nuts, and even make hot soups! You don’t have to spend too much money on a reliable device, but you spend too little and can replace it sooner or later. Vitamix is ​​one of the best manufacturers of durable, incredibly powerful and affordable mixers. Two of its largest sellers, the professional Vitamix 5200 and the Ascent A2500, are currently available on Amazon for up to $ 103.

Vitamix 5200 – $ 367

The Vitamix 520 has a variety of functions and features. It even comes with its own DVD on which you can learn how to use it. It’s larger and bulkier than your average cabinet (20.5 inches from top to bottom with the jug on and 13 pounds), so it’s best to allocate space for it on your kitchen countertop. Its motor achieves a peak output of 1,400 watts or 2 horsepower and, like the A2500, has premium stainless steel blades with which fruits and vegetables can be processed into silky-smooth mixtures in a matter of seconds.

The jug holds up to 65 ounces or 7.5 cups of ingredients and doesn’t need to be rotated when placed on the motor base. It is designed to create a strong vortex that ensures that the ingredients are mixed thoroughly and evenly. If the mixer runs for too long or is subjected to too much load, it switches itself off automatically to prevent circuit damage. Spillage is prevented by a tight-fitting rubber lid that has a slot for adding ingredients in the middle of the mixture. The scope of delivery also includes a manipulator with which the ingredients can be pressed down if necessary.

This mixer is supplied with a rotary knob to control the 10 speed settings. High is ideal for most drink recipes like smoothies and cocktails, while variable is handy for keeping chunky parts in your salsa. And just like the A2500, you can cook hot steam soup in just six minutes thanks to the self-heating, high-speed stainless steel blades. With this blender in your kitchen, you don’t need a cooking device to prepare hot tomato or pumpkin soup.

The Vitamix 5200 is currently available on Amazon for $ 367. If you pay with the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’ll immediately receive an additional $ 50 discount, which will lower the price to $ 317.

Vitamix Ascent A2500 – $ 497

The Vitamix Ascent A2500 is touted as the mixer of your dreams. There are three program settings that you can use to prepare either smoothies, hot soups or frozen desserts. These settings have different mixing speeds that allow you to fine-tune any texture from smooth purees to chunky pasta sauces and everything in between. With the smoothie function, you can fill whole ingredients such as ice cubes, fruits and leafy greens and mix everything together into a nutritious drink.

The soup function is wonderful. You can prepare hot soups without a hob, microwave or stove. Add the ingredients in less than 10 minutes, voila! Steam hot soup at the perfect serving temperature. This is because only the stainless steel industrial blades produce friction that is strong enough to heat up the blender and cook everything that normal blenders cannot.

You can also create chilled desserts in seconds. Simply put frozen ingredients in the machine to make ice cream, fruit sorbet and more. All of this is made possible by the 2.2 hp motor of the A2500, which is powerful enough for almost every kitchen job. In fact, it is so powerful that you can make roasted peanuts perfectly creamy peanut butter in seconds and pulverize coffee beans into ground coffee. The A2500 eliminates the need to purchase an additional food processor.

This mixer has a built-in digital timer that eliminates the guesswork on manually processed recipes and helps you achieve the ideal texture and consistency every time. In addition to the large 64-ounce container, you can purchase additional containers of different sizes to increase the flexibility of the machine. You can also download the Vitamix Perfect Blend app on your smartphone to unlock 17 programs and more than 500 recipes.

The A2500 has received an impressive 4.5 out of 5 star rating from Amazon. The customers pointed out the amazing soup function, the powerful mixture and the multifunctionality and called it the Cadillac the mixer. You can buy the A2500 on Amazon for $ 497 – a whopping $ 103 less than the normal retail price of $ 600. Even more exciting is that with approval of the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, you can immediately get an additional $ 50 off and even drop the price to $ 447.

Both the Vitamix 5200 and the Ascent A2500 are ultra high-end mixers that are appreciated by chefs and kitchen experts around the world for their powerful motors, innovative functions and versatility. With almost the same functions and features, the A2500 offers the additional convenience of a built-in digital timer. Save up to $ 103 by buying these premium professional mixers on Amazon today.

