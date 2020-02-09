Amazon is canceling its Mobile World Congress plan because of the fear of coronavirus

Another tech giant takes a pass on Barcelona.

Amazon is joining a growing list of companies that are no longer taking part in the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which is taking place in Barcelona from February 24-27. According to Reuters, the departing companies, including Amazon, raise concerns about the corona virus.

This is only the last excerpt of recent days, with a list of telecommunications company Ericsson, tech mammoth LG and computer graphic hardware designer Nvidia. They all fell out of MWC because of the virus. As of Friday, Samsung is still planning to be present, but says that according to CNET it will send fewer executives to the conference.

MWC is the largest mobile event in the world and presents major innovations in the field of mobile technology. It is therefore a sign that the coronavirus has deterred some of the largest companies in that area from attending the event.

According to the New York Times, the corona virus killed more than 800 people in China and infected 37,198. The first American citizen in the Chinese province of Wuhan, where the virus originated, also died.

On Sunday, the GSMA (the organizer of the MWC) issued a statement on its website acknowledging the toll that the corona virus is imposing on the event and indicating measures it intends to implement to improve the health and safety of those present at MWC. to protect.

