Amazon is bringing its in-house gig worker delivery service to Australia.

Amazon’s online shopping delivery service has arrived in Australia as concerns about the lack of rights of workers in the industry have increased.

Amazon Flex was launched in Sydney and Melbourne on Wednesday and works like Uber Eats, only for packages. Independent contractors are led by an app that delivers for the global technology giant.

“It’s a great way for Australians to be their own boss and make a little more money, and they can do it according to their own lifestyle,” said Craig Fuller, Director of Operations at Amazon Australia.

“You can choose when you work. You can choose to do it once a week, or you can do it five times a week. It is very flexible.

“And their time is their own. So if you are sitting in a car and want to listen to an audiobook or Amazon music, this is a great way to have some time for that sort of thing.”

Amazon Flex was controversial in the U.S. where it launched in 2015. Some drivers complain about poor wages and working conditions.

Mr. Fuller said the Australian compensation scale is “very competitive” and Amazon’s employee pay process is very transparent.

Growing concern about gig economy

The Australian launch of Amazon Flex occurs with increasing debate about the rights of gig economy employees.

In October, opposition leader Anthony Albanese called for a debate on improving the protection and rights of workers in the gig economy.

The Labor leader pointed out new areas of reform that he would like to focus on to combat the growing number of Australians working as Uber drivers, grocery delivery drivers, contract workers and other jobs that lack traditional protection.

Uncertainty in the workplace is increasing – and it does not discriminate, ”said Albanese.

“According to the latest information, one in four workers is unsure of the future of their current job – and half expect it would be difficult to find a new one quickly if necessary.

“While many people take casual jobs or similar employment styles for lifestyle or other reasons, others who are forced to do so for financial reasons have little choice.”

ACTU Secretary Sally McManus told The New Daily that the gig economy and casual workers “don’t have the same rights and many don’t have a choice.”

“Permanent jobs have been systematically converted into odd jobs,” she said.

“It is great to see that the opposition leader has committed to addressing this issue. Scott Morrison has no understanding of the problems and no solution.”

Who can work for Amazon Flex?

Anyone with a four-door vehicle that passes a background check and receives an ABN can sign up for four-hour “locks” with the Flex app, Fuller said.

“It’s easy to use and easy to use,” he said.

According to Amazon, Flex will complement rather than replace the company’s existing delivery network, which includes Australia Post and couriers Toll, Fastway and Ceva.

Australia is the ninth Flex country that is already operating in the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, Spain and India.

According to Fuller, Amazon was still interested in drone deliveries, and the crisis in Australia was not technology, but regulation.

Amazon Australia started in 2017 and Mr. Fuller said the technology giant is “very happy with our progress in Australia” and is part of the move to online shopping here.

Amazon.de offers 125 million products in 29 categories, which are delivered from warehouses in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

-with AAP