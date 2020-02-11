Amazon hits Chinese products because coronavirus disrupts supplies

While the coronavirus outbreak in China continues to harass local production companies, the world’s largest online marketplace is taking precautions.

Amazon placed off-cycle orders with some of its suppliers last week to increase the stock of products made in China because it “prepares for potential supply chain disruptions due to recent global events from China,” according to an internal e-mail. mail from Business insider.

The news comes after Amazon told Reuters the same week that its operation was not interrupted by the virus that led to the deaths of more than 1,000 people and infected more than 43,000 people.

Since then, Amazon has confirmed that the order was a careful step.

At least 40 percent of sellers on Amazon’s US marketplace are based in China. But many Chinese factories have not been able to resume production after the holiday season with the Lunar New Year, because employees throughout China were unable or unwilling to return to work due to travel restrictions and local law enforcement practices. Manufacturers also have difficulty reaching suppliers and offering face masks for employees according to national mandates.

In anticipation of shortages, Amazon has placed orders with first-class suppliers to stock up on Chinese products for a number of weeks – suppliers even offer extra delivery time and “proactively waive” the late shipment costs for them.

To “ensure the shopping experience and the performance of seller accounts”, Amazon also published advice on its Chinese website for external sellers on Saturday that are bracing themselves for the market impact of the corona virus outbreak.

. [TagsToTranslate] amazon