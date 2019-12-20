Amazon has last minute deals for Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners, save up to $ 250

Loading...

It is very nice to be a parent of a pet, but constantly dealing with fur? Not so much. That is why vacuuming is a big help when it comes to keeping your living space comfortable and free from pet hair.

Amazon now has many deals on cordless Dyson vacuum cleaners specializing in animal hair, including the Dyson Cyclone V10 and the Dyson V7 Animal Pro +. If you are still looking for groceries for the clean freaks and parents of pets in your life at the last minute, these models are also excellent gift ideas. Amazon guarantees delivery before Christmas together with a saving of up to $ 250 when you order today.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal – $ 350 ($ 250 off)

The Cyclone V10 Animal has the small, light and powerful digital engine V10 that can produce an enormous suction power for the machine that is comparable to that of a full vacuum. With this engine, stiff nylon bristles can dig deep into floors and carpets, effectively removing more dirt. It also has a soft roller head with a brush bar covered with softly woven nylon for catching large dirt, plus antistatic carbon fiber filaments for removing fine dust.

Lightweight and versatile, this cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner is your companion for general home cleaning. The upright, easy-to-push profile is useful for cleaning the floor, but it can also turn into a small hand-held vacuum cleaner to cover parts that are not on the floor. This is especially useful for removing dirt and animal hair from stairs, the couch or car seats. Feel free to switch around with the three power modes and tools (combination tool, slitting machine, mini soft dust brush and mini motorized tool) for the type of surface you are cleaning.

A single charge of this Dyson vacuum can provide a maximum power of 60 minutes. The immediate activation button means that the battery is only used during cleaning. Take the hassle and time away from home cleaning by ordering one today for just $ 350 instead of the usual $ 600.

BUY NOW

Dyson V7 Animal Pro + – $ 265 ($ 135 off)

The V7 Animal Pro + is a lightweight handle cleaner with which you can glide over all floor types and clean in high places. It can also be converted into a hand-held vacuum cleaner, allowing you to maximize suction on multiple surfaces in the home or in your car. A powerful motor provides fading-free suction for up to 30 minutes and a maximum mode that delivers six minutes for more difficult tasks.

With a direct-drive cleaning head and additional tools / attachments, this wireless Dyson vacuum cleaner is designed for all-round cleaning. There is the mini-motorized tool for tackling hairy situations plus a stubborn dirt brush for dealing with awkward clutter trapped in wear-resistant carpets and high-traffic areas. Other tools are the flexi / slit tool, combination tool and slit tool that you can switch to take care of those nasty dust bunnies stuck in those corners and holes.

Stay up to date with animal hair and dirt is piling up in your home with the V7 Animal Pro +. This Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner can be yours with a $ 135 discount. Order today for just $ 265 on Amazon and expect it to arrive before Christmas.

BUY NOW

Go to our page with composite offers for more exciting offers for home and technical products. Are you still busy with holiday gifts? Get started quickly with shopping by looking at our holiday gift guide.

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors