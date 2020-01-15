Q: What is better than David Tennant with flame red hair and trendy colors?

A: David Tennant with a flame red bob, trendy colors and a cross dressing as a demonic Mary Poppins-like nanny, that’s something.

In Good Omens, fast-moving demon Crowley (Tennant) and bibliophile angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) compete for the moral upbringing of the (alleged) Antichrist, a young boy named Warlock.

Neither looks very special: Aziraphale dresses up as a gardener with buck teeth, while Crowley wears a strict black dress and something that looks like an umbrella with a parrot head.

While Aziraphale’s gardener teaches the warlock how important it is to respect all living things, including “brother snail” and “sister snail”, Crowley’s nanny has a somewhat uglier lesson for the boy, which he enforces by singing a satanic lullaby :

Go to sleep and dream of pain

Doom and darkness, blood and mind,

Sleep so sweet honey

You will rule when the earth is destroyed.

Quite a dark song, but one with a specific goal: Crowley tries to prepare Warlock for his life as an Antichrist who will bring about the end times and the destruction of the world (at least he says this to his superiors) …).

In the following clip you can take a look at Crowley’s satanic nanny:

Good Omens will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 31, 2019, and will air on the BBC later in 2019