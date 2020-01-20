Amazon gets a $ 75 discount on the Bowers and Wilkins PX headphones

When it comes to wireless portable sound, there is usually a compromise between the following: build quality and design, sound performance, and noise-canceling technology. If you are lucky, you can get two out of three in a pair, but not all. Until now. The British audio technology company Bowers & Wilkins has apparently made the perfect noise-canceling headset, the PX. Not only do these wireless cans sound flawless, but they also look incredible and offer the best noise reduction. Unfortunately, with a sale price of $ 400, they are also a bit expensive. Well, we have excellent news. You can buy the Bowers & Wilkin PX for $ 325 right now – that’s a huge $ 75 discount.

The Bowers and Wilkins PX look amazingly good. The outside is covered with leather (either in space gray or soft gold) with a matte finish that gives it a cool vintage look. However, the elliptical ear pads are narrower compared to most over-ear headphones. We were skeptical at first that this design choice would compromise comfort, but when wearing it they do well to surround the ear and block out noise.

Unfortunately, the headband squeezes a bit, and we wanted more damping because we were adjusting it while listening to reduce the pressure on the top of our head. A little more padding would have gone a long way. It is also worth noting that these headphones cannot be folded, but the heads rotate almost flat and the headband is flexible, making them easy to store. The control buttons are located on the right earcup, including pause / play and volume control.

We are pleased to report that the PX has proven excellent in terms of functions and performance. The active noise suppression is due to B & W’s proprietary algorithm, which is adept at eliminating crowds in the crowd, buzzing air conditioning, the noise of daily commuting and even the roar of an airplane engine. In the app of the PX there are modes that you can activate to refine the noise reduction capabilities of the PX.

Music sounded impeccable when listened to via the PX. Unlike other active noise canceling headphones where the frequency played to combat background noise spoils the quality of the music, these headphones managed to maintain the subtle nuances of the music. The PX is equipped with the aptX HD, an improved codec designed to improve the signal-to-noise ratio, resulting in lower background noise, so every genre of music we played on it sounded great, with excellent bass to boot.

Bowers and Wilkins claim that the lithium-polymer battery of the PX can provide up to 22 hours of playback time, and they are not wrong. Under normal conditions of use where they are interrupted and repeatedly removed, the battery life of the headphones can even be extended up to 50 hours.

Excellent build quality, superior sound, great noise reduction, huge battery life, the Bowers and Wilkins PX headphones are somewhat compromised by their uncomfortably tight fit. Buy them today for $ 325 on Amazon.

