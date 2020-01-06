Amazon Fire TV will be available in new BMWs, so you can stream like a Tesla

Loading...

Future BMW and Fiat Chrysler drivers may stream Fleabag from their dashboard screens later this year.

Fiat Chrysler and BMW, both of which are new to testing new technologies, announced at CES Monday that they will shortly be offering Amazon Fire TV TV streams in some of their new vehicles. What cars The companies won’t say yet.

The streaming service will be available in some BMW and Chrysler vehicles as an entertainment option on dashboard screens already integrated in the vehicle. No smartphone synchronization or additional device on the dashboard required.

It works similarly to Tesla vehicles that allow users to stream videos and shows on Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube. Disney + is even coming Tesla soon. With the exception of BMW and Chrysler vehicles, this is done via Amazon’s streaming platform, which connects to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and other apps. Alexa, the digital voice assistant, will also be accessible via the Auto TV portal.

Fiat Chrysler makes cars like the Chrysler Pacifica Minivan, which you may recognize as the Waymo self-driving car. However, the TV streaming function is not limited to the most futuristic cars.

We hope that streaming is only available when the car is parked, like Tesla cars. Newcomer electric vehicle Byton with its 48-inch dashboard display also announced streaming video functions with Viacom CBS at CES – but only in a parked vehicle.

The Echo Auto is a separate device that allows Alexa, Amazon’s digital assistant, to enter the automotive sector for vehicles in which Alexa is not installed. With the Echo Auto, Alexa can read the news to you, for example. The device made for the car arrives in more countries soon after a year in the United States. It will be available in India on January 15th.

Aren’t you entertained?