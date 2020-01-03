Amazon Echo Dot vs. Echo Dot Kids edition: what's the difference?

Loading...

The Amazon Echo Dot is a puck-shaped smart speaker that is designed to be used as a smaller alternative to the full Amazon Echo. Since the release of the original Echo, various iterations of the device – from the Echo Dot to the video-enabled Echo Show – have become mainstays in homes around the world. However, these devices include privacy concerns, safety concerns, and letting your children hear about things you'd rather not hear (such as explicit lyrics).

Go to the Echo Dot Kids edition. You can now buy a family-friendly version of the Echo Dot. How exactly does the child version differ from the standard Echo Dot? We will break it down for you.

The same design, but more colorful

The first version of the Echo Dot Kids Edition, which comes in red, blue and green, resembles the older Echo Dot models. Amazon has recently updated the Echo Dot Kids edition and it is now available in rainbow or blue. The third generation Echo Dot is available in charcoal, heather gray or sandstone. The Kids edition is based on the third generation Echo Dot and offers a better sound than earlier Echo Dot models and a slimmer, fabric design.

Both devices have the same light ring on the top that lights up when you say Alexa & # 39; s wake word, as well as volume up, volume down, mute, and on / off buttons.

The third generation Echo Dot fits into its environment more easily than the Kids edition. The Kids edition is more like a colorful, high-tech toy, while the third generation Dot looks sleek and modern.

Technical specifications and speaker

The original Echo Dot Kids Edition measures 3.5 inches in diameter, 1.5 inches long and weighs 6.7 ounces. It has an array with seven microphones for speech recognition and a 0.6-inch driver for sound. It also has a 3.5 mm stereo audio output for use with external speakers, as well as Bluetooth capabilities.

The new Echo Dot Kids edition has the same specifications as the third generation Echo Dot. Both devices measure 3.9 inches in diameter, 1.7 inches long and weigh 10.6 ounces. Unlike the previous version of the Echo Dot Kids Edition, which had an array with seven microphones, the new Kids Edition and the third generation Echo Dot both have an array with four microphones for speech detection, but they have a larger speaker driver, at 1 , 6 inches. Each of the devices has the same 3.5 mm stereo audio output for use with external speakers, as well as Bluetooth capabilities.

Child-friendly functions and parental supervision

Immediately out of the box you can see that the device is suitable for children because of the bright colors and child-friendly user manual. Alexa is also friendlier in this version and responds with stories and appropriate answers by age. One of the major differences with the Kids edition is that it filters out explicit lyrics on Amazon Music, and disables voice purchases, news and question and answer scenarios for adults. Parents can indicate their child's age category to filter content based on their child's age.

You can also activate parental control, which allows you to limit the number of hours your child can use their Echo, monitor communication, and limit the hours that Alexa will respond to them (so they can't go off when they're supposed to sleep). You have access to a parental dashboard, where you can keep track of and set limits for the time your child spends accessing entertainment and filtering content based on different age groups.

The Echo Dot Kids edition may be more child-friendly, but it is still an Internet of Things device that is attached to the cloud, so your children can operate smart devices such as lights and plugs and the device is always vulnerable to hacking (such as applies to the standard Echo Dot). A big advantage is that the functions of the Kids Edition help you to make it, so that you are not surprised by boxes of cookies that appear on your veranda or songs filled with F-bombs blowing through your speakers.

Privacy

Parental control is great for keeping your children out of trouble while they can still use the Dot, but parents often have privacy questions too. The Kids Dot model has the same privacy guidelines as other Echo devices, because it can store data in the cloud and save voice recordings from the moment the device is activated and used. This means in rare cases that people from Amazon can listen to conversations recorded with an Echo Dot. This data is used to analyze Alexa & # 39; s human speech recognition, but does not appear to be used for other purposes, such as marketing or demographic information. It is not shared and no personal information (such as names) is kept.

If parents find this disturbing, there is a solution. Both the Dot 3rd gen and the Kids Dot have a physical privacy switch that completely disables the microphone. This of course means that children cannot use any of the voice command options while the switch is on, but it also stops any possible collection of information.

Communication and calls

In addition to talking to Alexa, both the Dot and the Kids Edition have the ability to call other people in your contact list or use Drop In as a kind of walkie-talkie to other Echo devices in the house (nice to call kids for dinner, etc.). However, the Kids Edition model has the ability to limit device calling to only the contacts that children want to talk to. In other words, children can only call "Grandma" and "Uncle Jerry", but no one else, or whatever you want to limit the communication options.

Unlimited prices and FreeTime

The Echo Dot Kids Edition is currently for sale for $ 70 and the Echo Dot 3rd gen for $ 50. However, you can often find the new Kid & # 39; s Edition for $ 50, and the 3rd generation Dot is often for sale for $ 35.

The Kids Edition comes with a year of FreeTime Unlimited included, making it a better deal in the long run. FreeTime Unlimited gives you access to thousands of books, movies, TV shows, educational apps and games, as well as parental controls that allow you to monitor how your children use the device. Children also have access to FreeTime Unlimited content on multiple devices: Fire tablets, Kindle, Android devices, iPad and iPhone.

You can get FreeTime Unlimited on your existing Echo devices, but you have to pay a fee for this: $ 3 per child or $ 7 per family per month if you have Amazon Prime, $ 5 and $ 10 respectively if you are not a Prime member. With the included year FreeTime Unlimited, this could yield around $ 100 in savings in that first year. However, after the first year, you must subscribe to FreeTime Unlimited to continue using the same features and options that you used before, at the same prices as mentioned above.

If you already have a FreeTime subscription, activating the Kids Dot will cancel that current subscription and replace it with the free year that starts immediately. That means it's better to wait until your current FreeTime subscription is about to expire before you get a Kids Dot if you want to save money.

bundling

Both the Dot 3rd gen and the Kids Dot have bundle options, which means that you can add extra devices for a reduced price. However, the Dot 3rd gene is more generous with bundle options. You can add Amazon music for a few months or add different packs of Hue smart bulbs, which can of course be operated via Alexa. The Kids edition has only one bundle option, the Echo Glow, a multicolored smart lamp designed for children, which you get with about $ 10 discount when bundling.

Guarantee

The Kids edition comes with a two-year, worry-free warranty, compared to a 90-day limited warranty on the Echo Dot 3rd Gen. With the Kids edition, if your child breaks the device (or it stops working during those first two years) Amazon will send you a new one for free.

Which device is better?

It depends on. For young children who want a smart speaker, the Echo Dot Kids edition offers some extra peace of mind about the Echo Dot 3rd gene. However, please note that the designation of the device as a & # 39; Children's Edition & # 39; is no guarantee for the safety or privacy of your child. As we discussed above, this is a cloud-connected device, just like the regular smart Dot speaker.

The Kids edition is also geared towards younger children as opposed to teenagers or adults, so that is also something to consider when choosing between the two devices.

View our reviews for more information about the Echo Dots Kids Edition or the Echo Dot 3rd gen.

