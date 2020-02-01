Amazon drops up to $ 230 on Neato and Ecovac’s Robot Vacuums

Vacuuming may not be a person’s favorite pastime, but if you’re just stressed out, consider getting a robotic vacuum cleaner. At least that way, you wouldn’t have to think about it as much. This would definitely make things more convenient since most models these days can be controlled using an app on your smartphone. You also have more time to deal with more important matters or sit back, relax and do what you really like to do. With a lot of options available, you might just be able to turn your head. However, if you’re looking for savings, you can save up to $ 230 on Amazon Ecovacs Deebot 900 and Neatos Botvac D6. If you purchase an Amazon Rewards Visa card, you may even save $ 50 in addition to the retail price.

Ecovacs Deebot 900 – $ 230 ($ 170 discount)

In terms of design, the Deebot 900 fits into the circular shape that most robot vacuum cleaners have. It is only slightly different if a circular disc protrudes above the droid. But that’s not all, it’s the housing of all the laser mapping and anti-drop sensors that allow it to move around your home while avoiding obstacles. You don’t need to worry as much if it bumps from time to time. It’s smart enough to slow down when it detects something along the way, and the front bumper offers sufficient shock absorption. However, it is advisable to keep cables, socks, and the like off the floor, as they may get caught and you may soon hear calls for voice reports if you prefer to be informed of the progress. It is also able to update and map new areas when there is a Wi-Fi connection.

The Ecovacs Deebot 900 can be programmed via the app or by voice command with Alexa or Google Assistant, so that you can start / stop, charge and schedule cleaning from anywhere. Activating “Do Not Disturb” ensures relatively quiet operation with 67 decibels, but ensures that no cleaning takes place until further notice and switches off the lights and voice notifications. The best part is that there is not much to do once it is set up, apart from emptying the trash can from time to time.

Floor care can be left to the Deebot 900 regardless of the type of floor. It has interchangeable suction plates that allow it to walk through carpets or hard floors for a good 90 minutes before it needs to be charged. And if the maximum setting is used, this Ecovac is all the better equipped for thorough cleaning because it is able to suck in dirt or animal hair, but in return, with higher power, it shortens its running time to 45 minutes. Thanks to its height of 9.5 cm, it fits seamlessly under most tables or cupboards. However, due to its typical round shape, it may not be able to access some corners. Nevertheless, it is a powerful vacuum with edge and spot modes for concentrated cleaning with side brushes.

Due to the price cut of $ 170, which is normally around $ 400, the Ecovacs Deebot 900 is available for only $ 230.

Neato Botvac D6 – $ 500 ($ 230 discount)

Neato dares to be different and is characterized by a unique D-shaped design. The D6 is currently considered the best robot vacuum for edges and corners in our summary. Pet owners will be as happy as it is just as good to cope with the hairy situation with furry friends. It comes with a side-mounted brush and a 12-inch combi brush that are up to 70% larger than most round robots that can take up more animal hair. It also has ultra-performance filters made of HEPA material to boot. This guarantees that allergens with a size of only 0.3 microns remain enclosed in the 0.7 liter garbage can. All homeowners will appreciate the bot’s ability to glide across all types of soil.

The D6’s Laser Smart Mapping enables him to see in the dark and find his way around the house. It also offers the option of saving up to three floor plans and creating your own floor plans for individual cleaning. It’s even ready to take care of your life if you set a few virtual exclusion zones. This droid may not be the most cautious bots, as mentioned in our review. You may be grateful that it comes with pre-installed plastic bumpers and a careful adjustment. To ensure ease of use, the D6 can be programmed via your smartphone, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo or Google Home. As long as you have the Neato app installed, you can schedule a cleanup, switch between Eco and Turbo mode and update the software.

You can count on the Neato D6 as a constant little helper to clean for up to 120 minutes, which is 33% more power than its predecessors could offer. It only stops when the juice is almost exhausted and continues from where it left off. It even charges automatically twice during a cleaning session. The D6 will surely be able to take care of medium to large houses.

Skip the tedious task of vacuuming on the D6 for just $ 500 instead of $ 730 when you order it from Amazon.

