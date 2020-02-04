Amazon drops huge deals on these Samsung, Sony and Sennheiser True Wireless Earbuds

Real wireless earbuds have something pretty liberating about them. Regardless of whether you are no longer hit in the face during training or simply do not have to untangle any cables: You can enjoy your music to the fullest thanks to the complete freedom from cables. Although the Airpods made the category popular, they have a fair amount of shortcomings. Also, it doesn’t hurt to try other brands, especially the ones below that we wholeheartedly recommend. At the moment you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds, Sony WF-1000XM3 and Sennheiser Momentum from Amazon at incredibly low prices. Save up to $ 75 when you get it today.

Samsung Galaxy Buds – $ 102, was $ 130

The Apple AirPods may be the most popular option, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds are the best real wireless earbuds you can buy for Android now. They offer a super comfortable and secure fit, six hours of play (one hour longer than the AirPods) and are sweat-proof. You can currently purchase them on Amazon for a discount of $ 28. Get the Galaxy Buds with a wireless charging case for just $ 102 instead of $ 130.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are triangular and ergonomically shaped so that they sit well on the ears. They are attached to three sets of silicone earplugs and sports fins. Although they close the ears and provide physical noise cancellation, they are among the most convenient, truly wireless earbuds we’ve been wearing for a long time.

The Galaxy Buds promise a solid six hours per charge. That’s an hour longer than the more expensive AirPods. Unfortunately, the playback time does not match the amount of juice that the wireless charger can hold. The Galaxy Buds only offer seven hours of extra battery life, but don’t worry. These real wireless earbuds can be charged wirelessly on the back of the latest Galaxy phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and S10e.

Samsung’s buddies have a lot of nice functions. You can access the controls by tapping and touching the buds to switch tracks or adjust the volume. The controls can be adjusted with the Samsung Wear app, which also adapts perfectly to your listening habits. By activating the ambient sound mode, the built-in microphones of the Galaxy Buds can adjust the level of the ambient noise so that you can hear traffic noises, flight announcements or calls from your colleagues. And if you lose your Galaxy Buds, don’t worry. Simply activate “Find my earbuds” in the app and you no longer have to browse through the numerous sofa cushions, bags or jeans pockets if they are missing.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are a serious threat to the popularity of AirPods with their excellent design, sound and ease of use. Get it today on Amazon for only $ 102.

Sony WF-1000XM3 – $ 198, that was $ 230

Sony has made a name for itself and has made some of the best (well, actually the best) headphones on the market, and its expertise spans the WF-1000XM3 to the true wireless domain. These shiny and relatively new earbuds offer industry-leading noise cancellation, great acoustics, fantastic battery life, and the same compelling app-based features we’ve loved for years. Something bad about them? They are practically perfect if you ask us, except for a couple of things: they are somewhat bulky and do not offer water resistance.

As mentioned earlier, the Sony WF-1000XM3 is far more extensive than your average true wireless earbud. They are in the form of a pill and look like they are doing business, which is understandable as they are marketed for commuters and professionals. They come in an even larger USB Type-C charging bag that still fits in most bags, although your bag would be a better place to keep it. The package contains two different tip thicknesses in three sizes (small, medium and large), all of which ensure that you find the right pair.

There are very few companies that can really compete with Sony. When noise cancellation is disabled, these earphones can be used for up to eight hours, and the charging case can carry an additional 24 hours of replacement juice. A quick charge function enables playback of 90 minutes after only 10 minutes of charging. You can play and pause music, access your voice assistant and change tracks using the glossy touchpad on the outside of each bud. A long press on the left earbud temporarily turns the noise canceling off to alert you to your surroundings, so you can hear traffic sounds and flight announcements, or order a martini. And you don’t even have to turn these earphones off as this happens automatically as soon as you take them off your ears.

Of course, you won’t get the same noise reduction with the WF-1000XM3 as with over-ear headphones, but they still work great. And in terms of sound quality, we have no complaints. The WF-1000XM3 is equipped with Sony’s proprietary DSEE HX engine and is designed to improve the true-to-original sound for better overall clarity. Every genre of music sounded majestic: the highs shimmer clearly, the mids rise and are richly structured, and the basses deliver just the right amount of punch. In addition, the audio can be fully customized using the app. However, the standard sound specification is already pitch perfect, so there is no reason to adjust anything.

Get the Sony WF-1000XM3 for $ 198 instead of $ 230 – a cool $ 32 discount. And if you order and get approval through the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, you’ll immediately receive an additional $ 50 off, further reducing the price to $ 148.

Sennheiser Momentum – $ 225, was $ 300

The Sennheiser Momentum are surprisingly light. Yes, they are really wireless earbuds, so weight loss is expected, but frankly, you can forget you are wearing them unless there is music playing. Their lightness also makes them pretty comfortable. You have to stay in your ears without using too much force. The earphones shimmer with Sennheiser’s characteristic silver logo. When you pull them out of their magnetic charging stations, they flash red and blue, signaling that they are ready to be paired. Simply select it from your phone’s Bluetooth pairing list and you’re done.

The Momentum headphones are not only quick and seamless to pair with Bluetooth, they also automatically pause the music when you pull them out of your ears and are able to charge them quickly. A cool (though common) feature is the transparency mode, which when activated enables you to initiate ambient sounds to better perceive your surroundings.

These earphones are operated via touch control. With your fingertips, you can pause / play music, skip tracks, change volume, make calls, or speak with your phone’s voice assistant. Just make sure you use the entire fingertip. Otherwise they do not respond. Another control could be via the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which you can use to optimize your listening experience using digital EQ.

When it comes to sound, these earphones are second to none. Music sounds lush regardless of the genre you hear. The bass is soft and muscular, the mids are full and reddish, and the highs are clean and crisp.

Now for the bad part: battery life. With a playing time of four hours per charge, that’s an hour less than what the AirPods offer, and they cost less. In addition, the case only offers two additional fees (four at Apple), so you’ll have to connect them frequently. It’s not really acceptable for its price.

However, what you really pay for when you get the real Sennheiser Momentum wireless earphones is the incredible sound experience. Get your own pair on Amazon for $ 75 less. Instead of the usual retail price of $ 300, you get them for $ 225.

