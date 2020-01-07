Amazon drops booming deals on Bose and Samsung Soundbars

Loading...

4K TVs are a great way to bring cinematic images into your living room, but they don’t always have excellent audio. If you are tired of listening to the blank, muffled speakers of your TV, consider investing in a soundbar. Soundbars sound better than just TVs, plus they are easy to set up and have a compact footprint.

Amazon currently has deals on numerous sound bars of brand names. Two spectacular discounts that we have found are for the highly rated Bose SoundTouch 300 and Samsung Sound + HW-MS650. Upgrade your entertainment experience by jumping on these soundbar deals that reach up to $ 300 off sales prices.

Bose SoundTouch 300 – $ 399 ($ ​​300 off)

Bose has an excellent reputation for incorporating excellent technology into its audio products, and it is featured in the SoundTouch 300. This model is full of technologies that bring out the best in everything you watch or listen to. It has the Adaptiq audio room calibration function that adjusts the sound of the system to the room or space in which it is located, the Quiet Port technology that virtually eliminates distortion for deep and rich bass, and the PhaseGuide technology that makes you think you hear sounds are not speakers.

Music lovers can also use this Bose soundbar as a fast music player. This allows you to play your favorite songs directly from a phone or tablet via Bluetooth or by connecting them to your Wi-Fi network to listen directly at home without using your phone. The accompanying SoundTouch app makes the experience even better. It gives you the option to browse popular music services such as Deezer and Spotify, play via internet radio or choose from your saved music library. You can also personalize presets for one-touch access to the music you love and gain total control over your listening experience. Audio formats supported are DTS and Dolby Digital.

The SoundTouch 300 looks as good as it sounds. The profile has a premium glass top that is just as strong as aluminum, plus a perforated metal shell that attracts attention. Compact and slim, you can place it near the TV or save space by using a wall bracket. It is easily controlled by a universal remote control, but it can also respond to voice commands as soon as it is connected to a device with Alexa.

Achieve amazing sound quality from all your entertainment by getting hold of the Bose SoundTouch 300. This soundbar can be yours for just $ 399 on Amazon, or $ 300 under the usual $ 699 price tag.

Samsung Sound + HW-MS650 – $ 328 ($ 70 off)

Another option is the Samsung Sound +. This soundbar features a range of audio technologies that deliver rich, room-filling home cinema sound quality without the need for a separate subwoofer. Advanced sound processing technology, precise loudspeaker control and advanced wide-range tweeter produce just the right bass level, along with consistent amazing sound throughout the room. There is also Distortion Canceling technology that eliminates distortion before it happens, as well as multi-speaker control that increases the power and depth of the bass by accurately coordinating the movement of each speaker inside.

The Sound + HW-MS650 can stream music directly from your phone or tablet by pairing via Bluetooth or connecting to your home network. You can even select a sound mode or have the soundbar analyze the sound and then optimize the settings for your entertainment. The big bonus? It comes with a 4K pass-through that can deliver the best in audio and image quality. Easily connect a 4K video source to your TV via HDMI.

For true wireless convenience, this Samsung soundbar can be connected to your TV without cables or cables via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It is also very slim, perfect for the TV or mounted on the wall. Just like the Bose SoundTouch 300, the Sound + hands-free can be operated when connected to an Alexa device.

Experience cinema sound for your shows, music, films and games with the Samsung Sound + HW-MS650. It is currently up for grabs for a reduced price of $ 328 on Amazon.

