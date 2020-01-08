Amazon doubles ring partnerships with law enforcement

Loading...

Ring, the home security company that Amazon purchased in 2018, has been criticized by more than 30 civil rights organizations for concluding secret deals with hundreds of police forces across the country. In a letter from September, US Senator Edward Markey (D – Massachussets) said that the partnerships “can easily create a surveillance network that colors dangerous people and feeds racial fears in local communities.” But those concerns do not change Amazon’s approach to selling Ring products – in fact, quite the opposite.

In an interview at this year’s annual CES conference in Las Vegas, Amazon’s top hardware executor said he is proud of the program, believes that partnerships with police departments are good for neighborhoods, and hinted for a future in which Ring Cameras could use Amazon’s face recognition technology – a scenario that some Ring critics have already worried about.

Dave Limp, head of Amazon devices and services, says Ring has collaborated with more than 400 police and fire brigades in the US and is a “big fan” of the ability of the devices to stimulate community.

“I am proud of that program and I think we will continue to do it. If there is something, we will deploy more resources,” Limp said. When asked what those additional resources entail, Limp said the company was actively tries to get more police departments and fire brigade organizations to cooperate with the company.

Ring gives law enforcement officials access to a portal where they can ask camera owners to provide footage that may be relevant to criminal investigations in their neighborhood. Civil servants can also communicate with residents via the Ring, Buren community app. The police do not need an order to send a request and Ring users are not legally obliged to hand over their recordings in the program, although Ring has not always reminded customers of this.

The company seems to have taken into account some of these issues with its recently announced Control Center, which the company says it will enable you to opt out of receiving video requests in areas where local police are near the Neighbors -app has connected. There was some form of these controls earlier, but later this month it will be available in Ring’s iOS and Android apps, with the idea that it will be more accessible to customers. “I think it adds a lot of value, and it is built in such a way that customers can opt out or say no (at all) to it,” said Limp.

In an interview with WIRED, Limp made a comparison between the use of Ring for neighborhood surveillance and less technical means for sharing information about crimes. “If there was a crime in your area; If someone broke into the car in front of your house and the police knocked on your door and said, “Have you seen someone?” you could say, “No, I don’t want to work with you” or “I want to participate in this.” “Limp said. “It is no different than that. And it has the same possibilities as when you went from door to door and knocked on neighbors (doors), with the exception that it could be more often than the neighbor could be there.”

Ring critics and similar monitoring equipment disagree, and some privacy advocates, including ACLU chapters, have argued that these partnerships run the risk of creating a new type of monitoring infrastructure without proper supervision. Others are concerned about the impact of these networks in particular on the rights of marginalized communities.

Limp acknowledged that Amazon would be worried if the technology would contribute to inaccurate identifications of people captured on camera. That is the concern with not only Ring, but also the use of security cameras in a broader sense, mainly because more of them start using face recognition software. In some cases, face recognition technology can be built directly into a camera, just like with Google’s Nest security camera. In other cases, municipalities may use other technology, such as Amazon’s Recognition product, to extract data even if the security cameras themselves are not the most advanced.

