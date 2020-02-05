Amazon discounts these Microsoft Surface Go, Pro and Pro 6 laptops up to $ 499

We all know that Microsoft started out as a creator of the Windows operating system and was very successful in it. However, when the company announced its entry into the PC hardware industry in 2012, it was initially skeptical whether the company would achieve the same success. A few years later, Microsoft’s Surface line remains one of the most popular laptops on the market. The company has something for everyone, from the affordable Surface Go to the Mainstream Surface Pro and its numerous iterations. But which one is for you? Below is a brief overview of the Surface Go, Surface Pro 5th Gen, and Surface Pro 6, all of which are available from Amazon at incredibly affordable prices. Save up to $ 499 when you get it today.

Microsoft Surface Go – $ 375, was $ 399

The Microsoft Surface Go is the smallest and least expensive product among the Microsoft Surface brothers. It may be tiny, but it is definitely a force to be reckoned with. The combination of portability, remarkable robustness and the impressive Type Cover keyboard make it the ideal travel companion if you don’t want to dive into the larger screen of the Surface Pro (and the slightly higher price). Basically, it is a 10-inch tablet / laptop hybrid that runs with a full version of Windows 10 and has an Intel Pentium Gold processor in its heart. Since it’s a relatively new device, it has a single USB-C port, which the older Surface Pro lacks.

It features an aluminum unibody reminiscent of the original iPad, with rounded corners but without the ultra-flat bezels. Despite this outdated design choice, it looks positively royal, especially since its 10-inch display is stunningly beautiful. With a resolution of 1,800 x 1,200 pixels, everything looks sharp (although of course not as sharp as with the Surface Pro). The surface of the Surface Go is bright and reaches a maximum of 420 nits in our tests. This is better than most laptops, especially at this price, and important because the Surface Go is likely to be used in brightly lit rooms or even outdoors.

Although sold separately, we advise you to buy the Type Cover. This removable keyboard also functions as a kickstand and offers a very comfortable typing experience that is far better than that of the more expensive MacBook Pro. However, the keyboard layout looks a bit cramped, which represents a clear compromise in terms of portability. Therefore, typing errors can easily occur. But like most keyboards, you will eventually get the hang of it. The touchpad also works smoothly and precisely.

Now a few disadvantages: performance and battery life. The Pentium 4415Y chip of the Surface Go can process most conventional applications such as Microsoft Word or Photoshop Express without any problems. Opening the browser tabs simultaneously caused the device to jerk noticeably. It also doesn’t have a long battery life. Our video loop test only took 8 hours and our more demanding web browsing test even less than three hours. The Surface Pro fared a little better.

The Microsoft Surface Go (without the Type Cover) usually costs $ 399, but you can currently buy it cheaper on Amazon for $ 24. If you pay with the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’ll immediately receive a $ 50 discount, which lowers the price to $ 325.

5th Generation Microsoft Surface Pro – $ 500, $ 999

The Microsoft Surface Pro is ultralight and, like the rest of the Surface line, constructed with the greatest care for details. Its stand opens up to 165 degrees and holds the tablet reliably. When the Surface Pro is completely curved, it feels like a solid thin metal plate. The laptop is equipped with a single USB-A 3.0 port and a mini DisplayPort. There is a micro SD card reader and the patent-pending Surface Connect connection for the power supply on the stand. Unlike the Surface Go, however, there is no USB Type-C port.

This Surface Pro is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor (available in other configurations at different prices) and with a pre-installed Windows 10 operating system. It has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Even when we worked this laptop hard with multiple browsers and programs, it managed to keep the heat under control.

This offer does not include the Type Cover keyboard, which you can purchase separately. This important accessory is covered with Alcantara fabric and gives the otherwise gray Surface Pro a welcome splash of color. The removable keyboard is illuminated and offers very comfortable and responsive keystrokes. Typing is minimal and quieter than most keyboards. Turning the keyboard turns it off automatically and turns the laptop into a tablet.

The LCD touchscreen offers fluid touch sensitivity and beautiful colors and contrasts. Texts and pictures look razor-sharp, the colors are vivid and the black tones are deep. It has a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2,736 × 1,824 (267 PPI) and an aspect ratio of 3: 2. However, the battery life is not that great, to be honest. It’s a little bit behind what other convertibles offer. The Surface Pro lasted five and a half hours through continuous internet surfing. In our video looping test, it took a remarkable 10 hours.

You can buy Microsoft Surface Pro from Amazon for $ 500 instead of $ 999 ($ ​​499 saved). If you pay with the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and receive approval, you’ll immediately receive an additional $ 50 off, further reducing the price to $ 450.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 – $ 630 was $ 899

If you have the money for a first-class Windows laptop, we wholeheartedly recommend the Microsoft Surface Pro 6. With a great display, first-class build quality, unprecedented performance and outstanding battery life, it’s the 2-in-1 beat. The only real competition is Apple’s iPad Pro, while the rest are just second-class imitators that are not a serious threat.

As always, Microsoft made the Surface Pro 6 look great. The aluminum case is sleek, elegant, and sexy, although the bezels have still not been downsized. They remain large and visible from space. Nevertheless, this is a breathtaking device that is guaranteed to cause a sensation.

You probably already know that the removable Type Cover keyboard is sold separately and is still a must-buy. Because the Surface Pro 6 alone makes little sense as a tablet. The keyboard layout never looks tight, the keystrokes are precise and snappy, and the touchpad is simply one of the best we have been able to slide our fingers on so far. Another peripheral device you might want to save on is the Surface Pen, the best pen in its class with 4,096 sensitivity levels and even an integrated eraser.

Nothing has changed in the screen quality, and that’s a good thing. The Surface Pro 6’s 12.3-inch screen (2,736 x 1,824 pixels) is just as impressive as that of the Surface Go and Surface Pro 5th generation – one of the best screens you can get on a 2-in-1 system can find. In addition, with a laptop of this size, the front-facing speakers can easily fill a room with music and provide enough audio to watch movies.

Microsoft advertises the Surface Pro 6 as a real laptop replacement and definitely has the computing power to secure it. Even the entry-level Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM make this device a multitasking monster, although we have to admit that there isn’t a newer Intel chip like the latest Intel Whiskey Lake U-series processors, which is somewhat disappointing is. The Kaby Lake-R CPU is still sufficiently powerful, but does not offer functions such as higher base clock rates and gigabit WLAN.

Finally, we would like to say that the Surface Pro 6 is finally getting the battery life it deserves, infinitely better than the Surface Go and the 5th generation Surface Pro. It took 9.5 hours in our web browsing test and more than 14 hours in our video loop test. This means that you can spend an entire working day with extra juice to watch a Netflix movie or TV series when you are at home.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is currently on Amazon for $ 630 instead of $ 899 – an enormous discount of $ 269. If you pay with the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’ll immediately receive an additional $ 50 off, further reducing the price to $ 580.

