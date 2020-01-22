Amazon Deal Alert: Instant pan pressure cookers up to 50% off

The magic of Instant Pot has really brought pressure cooking and home meals to a whole new level. In addition to the space-saving multifunctional design, the greatest valued advantage is the ability to make even the least experienced chef make delicious and delicious meals. Those who love to cook and those who regard it as a necessary daily chore will also appreciate the simple use of the Instant Pot, predictable results and easy cleanup.

Whether you decide to try the Instant Pot, are considering upgrading to a new model or planning to add a new one to your kitchen arsenal, this is the time to take the plunge. Amazon now has great Instant Pot deals with which you can get up to 50% off.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus, 8 Quart – $ 140, was $ 280

The Duo Evo Plus is currently in our best Instant Pots list. This latest generation multicooker has been enhanced with Quick Cool technology that lets you release pressure naturally up to 50% faster, making it the fastest Instant Pot ever. The lid is also reinforced to automatically shut off for pressure cooling, complete with a steam diffusing cover that relieves the anxiety of the pressure relief process.

As a versatile kitchen workhorse, the Duo Evo Plus is equipped with 10 cooking programs. These include pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, frying pan, food warmer, cake maker and soup pan. It even has a sous-vide function that allows you to prepare chef-quality meals with precision. A microprocessor is embedded in the device that constantly monitors temperature, pressure and cooking intensity, resulting in an even heat distribution for perfect and delicious results.

Whatever you cook, with the Duo Evo Plus you can easily identify and follow the cooking process. This is all due to the easily readable pictograms that indicate the cooking status. Other features you’ll love are the 48 customizable preset options that take the guesswork out of preparing a wide range of meals, plus the touch controls for convenient selection of smart programs and adjustment of settings even while cooking.

Eliminate the hassle and boredom of home cooking by getting hold of the Duo Evo Plus. This best-selling Instant Pot is up for grabs on Amazon for a hefty 50% discount, or at a selling price of $ 140.

Instant Pot Ultra, 6 Quart – $ 109, was $ 150

The Ultra model has a large number of controls and adjustment options and offers virtually everything you would like to do in the kitchen. It is also one of our choices for the best Instant Pots, and it is not hard to see why. To start with, it has the functions of 10 cookers, complete with 16 smart built-in programs, so that home cooks can prepare a wide range of dishes.

Accurate cooking is also an area where the Instant Pot Ultra shines. The ultimate custom programming is perfect for anyone looking for more control and adjustment when cooking. It has settings dedicated to temperature, time, heat and pressure, as well as height adjustment that eliminates the guesswork of a recipe conversion. You can also easily follow the status of the meal via the cooking progress indicator or make adjustments and select programs with the central rotary knob.

The Ultra is UL certified with 11 safety mechanisms for your peace of mind. Purchase comes with accessories, including a steam rack with handles, a serving spoon, a soup spoon, a measuring cup and a recipe booklet. Order this Instant Pot now on Amazon for just $ 109 instead of the usual $ 150.

Instant Pot Duo 80 – $ 98, was $ 140

It’s the perfect place between affordability and features and it’s no surprise that the Duo 80 easily reached the top position in our best Instant Pots list. It is also highly rated on Amazon (4.6 out of 5 stars), with customers especially noticing the solid performance and value for money.

A 7-in-1 multicooker, the Duo conveniently combines the functionalities of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, frying pan, warmer. It is also equipped with 14 smart built-in programs for optimal cooking of a variety of meals, from porridge and chili to soup and stew.

Regardless of the meal, this Instant Pot promises cooking time that is up to 70% faster than traditional methods. It is also able to monitor pressure and temperature, keep the time and adjust the duration of the heating intensity to guarantee perfect results every time.

This 8-quarter variant is ideal for preparing dishes for the whole family or large groups. It fits a whole chicken, a large roast and about three to four pounds of ground beef. It is also suitable for around 9-inch round pans and an 8-inch spring form, so that you can make delicious desserts. Don’t miss the opportunity to score this Instant Pot with a reduced price of $ 98 on Amazon.

