Amazon cuts prices for these fossil smartwatches by up to 64%

Over the years, smartwatches have developed from box-shaped, bulky devices to very chic accessories. Given the trendy brands, there is never a shortage of stylish options. Some models even look so reserved that they can hardly be distinguished from a normal watch.

Fossil is a popular brand known for its luxurious looking watches. Various models of their smartwatch line are currently available at Amazon with up to 64% discount. If you’re still looking for a nice Valentine’s Day gift for that special man in your life, you’ve come to the right place with these smartwatch offers.

Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR – $ 173 ($ 102 off)

Anyone looking for a classic-looking smartwatch will appreciate the Explorist HR. This model shows a restrained, masculine tone and a traditional, mechanical design that fits both casual and formal outfits with a first-class workmanship. There are also several options for the watch face, including personalization with your favorite Instagram or Facebook photos.

When this Fossil smartwatch is connected to your phone, you can send real-time notifications of calls, text messages, apps and weather by a quiet hum. You can also manage your calendar, control your music, and set custom destinations and alarms. Though compatible with both iOS and Android phones, the experience is more fluid for the latter, as users can answer and answer calls right on the watch and enjoy longer battery life.

The Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR doesn’t try to be a fitness tracker, but it does have a number of built-in fitness metrics. It is able to measure heart rate automatically during a workout or activity. If you are a casual runner, you can rely on the wireless GPS to accurately track your distance. The Google Fit app also provides access to more health and fitness coaching and recommendations.

Fossil Men’s Gen 5 Carlyle – $ 253 ($ 42 off)

Another great option is the Gen 5 Carlyle. This smartwatch looks masculine without being too sturdy, making it a pretty accessory that you can wear in the gym or on formal occasions. It can also be customized to suit your mood or outfit by swapping the preset dial options.

The latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 and 1 GB of RAM together offer amazing performance. Our reviewer even mentioned that the Carlyle is one of the most smoothly working Wear OS watches, with no lag, no stuttering, and no freezing during use. And since the Google Assistant is already integrated, you can do your work on the go. You can ask questions and hear answers and warnings from the watch’s speaker. The battery life is also exemplary, as battery modes and app customization options are available to save juice.

You won’t find a comprehensive health suite in this Fossil smartwatch, but it does a good job of fitness tracking. Google Fit offers users the option of recording training data from activities in general or in particular. It also comes with a heart rate monitor that allows you to monitor your heart rate every time you are active, as well as a cordless GPS that lets you track the distance of your run. It is swim-proof for up to 3 ATMs and can easily be carried in the pool, in the shower or in the rain.

Fossil Men’s Sport – $ 99 ($ ​​176 discount)

If you’re looking for a smart watch that looks simple yet sporty, check out the Fossil Sport. This model has a nylon and aluminum housing and a silicone strap, which makes it super light and comfortable to wear during training and activities. And despite its nickname “Sport”, it looks much slimmer than most of its competitors.

Fossil does not have a proprietary fitness app. However, the integration of Google Fit provides access to various fitness metrics. It covers all the basics of all-day tracking, including steps, heart rate and calorie expenditure. Those who like to run will also be pleased that this model is equipped with a built-in GPS, which enables it to track runs accurately without having to pair them with a phone. By downloading fitness apps from third-party providers, more detailed tracking functions are easily accessible.

The Fossil Sport is equipped with a revised Wear operating system, which promises a more uniform performance when scrolling through the menu and when sorting notifications. The user interface has also been optimized so that you don’t have to remember many gestures. Connect it to your smartphone for notifications, app alerts, and control of music playback.

Fossil Men’s Q Commuter – $ 79 ($ 76 discount)

The cheapest option in this summary is the Fossil Q Commuter. The elegant profile consists of a round dial in a stainless steel case and a leather strap. The right side of the dial is equipped with three buttons that can be assigned certain functions for quickly activating or starting tasks.

This Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth, which activates smart notifications and app warnings. They’re also looking for basic activity tracking features like step counting, distance, and calorie burn.

