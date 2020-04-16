Amazon could postpone the event to Prime Day in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Unusual times call for unusual measures. For Amazon, this means moving away from the golden age of retail rules: tempting customers to buy things they don’t need.

With the news that the company has yet to be announced to the public, Amazon has reportedly decided to cancel promotions for Mother and Father’s Day, as well as postpone Prime Day, the company’s discounted flagship, without forever, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Mashable reached out to Amazon for comment, but the company noted that it had “nothing to share” with the news.

The decision to redefine high-traffic sales events came on the heels of Amazon’s decision last month to remove a widget on its site that recommends similar products purchased by other consumers.

In recent months, Amazon has faced a surge in demand for essentials due to the coronavirus pandemic. But worker strikes on warehouse conditions and confirmed cases within environments create logistical challenges that impede the company’s ability to deliver purchases in a timely manner.

Amazon has since hired more than 100,000 workers for distribution centers and delivery networks, and it plans to hire 75,000 more.

The company also announced Monday that it will gradually expand its inventory range since its announcement last month to halt the restoration of non-essential items.

Meanwhile, Amazon has set up an internal team of senior executives to determine how and when the company will return to pre-pandemic capacity. But sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that it could take at least another month.

. [tagToTranslate] amazon [t] amazon-prime [t] prime-day [t] moms [t] coronavirus [t] tech [t] big-tech-companies