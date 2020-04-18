Amazon checks warehouse workers for fevers that use thermal cameras

Amazon is changing the way warehouse workers are treated.

Jeff Bezos owned an e-commerce giant that installed thermal cameras on a handful of its shipping equipment, Reuters reported. Half a dozen warehouses around Los Angeles and Seattle are equipped with technology, intended to streamline the process of figuring out who has a fever. The Amazon thermometer used to be on the forehead, but it should be faster.

A thermal camera at work in Spain.

Photo: David Benito / Getty Photos

If a camera determines a worker is running hot, they are sent to a thermometer test station to obtain more specific temperatures. Cameras are also placed at employee entrances in Whole Foods stores. Other grocery stores in the United States have tried this last month with their customers, but disease experts warn that this is an imperfect solution.

The biggest problem may be that a fever does not tell the whole story on COVID-19. It is one of the most well-known symptoms of the disease, to be sure, but it does not begin to manifest until at least one day after a person has been infected with the virus. Also of concern is the fact that a large proportion of those with coronavirus do not show any symptoms.

In other words, by the time a person walks into a warehouse with a fever, it may be too late.

Amazon has faced harsh criticism from its own workers during the pandemic. Many Amazon warehouses have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, but Amazon is hesitant to close these facilities. Workers at a warehouse in New York staged a strike in March. The same for Whole Foods workers.

More safety measures are always good, but the fact that even cameras that detect fever may not adequately reflect the need for widely available testing, however.

