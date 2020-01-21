Amazon brings AWS outposts to 7 new regions

Amazon Web Services announced on Tuesday that AWS Outposts is now available in seven new regions, including regions in Canada, Bahrain, Singapore and Hong Kong. The service is now available in a total of 13 regions in 11 countries.

AWS Outposts is basically a hybrid IT service. Customers can perform computing and storage locally, with fully managed and configurable computer and storage racks built with hardware designed by AWS. With the service you can perform workloads on location with the same AWS APIs, control surface, hardware and tools that you can use to connect to all your other AWS applications.

AWS made Outposts widely available during the re: Invent conference in 2019, where Amazon announced other products designed to help customers perform workloads wherever they need them. For example, AWS and Verizon have announced that they are working together to offer AWS Wavelength, a platform that is aimed at offering calculation and storage options to advanced calculation facilities. In addition, AWS has announced a new type of infrastructure implementation, called AWS Local Zones, which brings certain AWS services very close to a specific geographical area.