Amazon Big Game Ad shows the most views on YouTube AdBlitz – Adweek

YouTube unveiled the five most viewed Super Bowl LIV ads on its YouTube AdBlitz portal for big game spots.

Gina Shalavi led YouTube ads that market cultural moments and trends. ET February 5th, as well as brief descriptions of the advertisements, in a blog post Monday.

Amazon topped the list by asking, “What did we do before Alexa?” Shalavi wrote: “With a medieval theme, people cover everything from temperature to news to jokes, all features on Alexa.” The spot shows Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi.

Bill Murray helped Jeep take second place with Groundhog Day and Shalavi wrote, “Murray takes a marmot and escapes in an orange jeep for endless adventures.”

The Boston flair drove Hyundai to number 3 when his spot “Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David introduced” Big Papi “Ortiz, who responded to one of the sonata’s newest and most intelligent functions: Remote Smart Parking Assist” Shalavi.

Fourth place went to another automaker, Genesis, in which Shalavi wrote: “Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are having a party that says goodbye to old luxury goods, such as plastic surgery lies, and new luxury goods, such as the Genesis GV80.”

And Anthony Anderson’s mother helped T-Mobile finish fifth, “by video calling him in the park, kitchen, and even the club and showing that it works almost anywhere,” Shalavi wrote.

YouTube has also shared the best YouTube AdBlitz ads by category:

Sentimental: (yellow tail) (regional)

Comedy: Amazon

Inspiring: Secret (foreplay)

dramatic: Heinz

Action Empire: Facebook

Informative: ADT (did not run during the game)

