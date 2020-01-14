Amazon asks the court to block the US-Microsoft contract for Trump interference

Enlarge / President Donald Trump speaks with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos during an American Technology Council roundtable in the White House dining room in Washington, DC, on Monday, June 19, 2017.

Amazon is seeking a court order to prevent Microsoft from working under a U.S. Department of Defense contract that Amazon wrongly awarded.

As previously reported, Amazon has sued the Trump administration before the U.S. Federal Court, claiming that Microsoft’s Azure cloud service has won the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract for “undue pressure from President Donald J. Trump”.

Amazon claims the president has “repeatedly launched public and behind-the-scenes attacks to deflect AWS (Amazon Web Services) ‘s JEDI contract and harm its supposed political enemy – Jeffrey P. Bezos -” the founder and CEO of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post.

Amazon and the United States have agreed on an accelerated briefing schedule to partially review an injunction or injunction application that Amazon plans to submit. A joint status report filed in court yesterday by Amazon, the U.S. government, and Microsoft described what happened next in the case:

AWS intends to file for an injunction and / or injunction to prevent the issuing of any injunction under the agreement that the United States previously recommended to AWS, which was filed with the Court on February 11, 2020 in the United States United States will begin The unified position that the services to be procured under the treaty are urgently needed to support national security. The parties have agreed on an accelerated schedule of information on the injunction question and request the Court to speed up the examination of the question as described below.

Amazon plans to submit the injunction or injunction request by January 24. The parties asked the court to rule on Amazon’s application by February 11.

In addition, both the United States and Microsoft intend to “file partial applications to dismiss the case,” the status report said. A briefing schedule proposed in the shared status report would prompt Amazon to submit its response to the rejection requests by February 21. The United States and Microsoft would then have until March 6 to submit their responses.

The status report also states that the US government “does not intend to respond to AWS’s complaint.” Instead, “the parties file countermotions to assess the administrative protocol.”

Trump’s impact on $ 10 billion contract

As we wrote earlier, Microsoft’s contract is “for a DOD-wide Enterprise Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) program that provides computing and storage services, including their deployment for the “Tactics” Rand, “gives troops in the field access to critical data.” The contract was awarded to Microsoft in October and could be worth up to $ 10 billion over a period of 10 years.

In his complaint, Amazon described Trump’s alleged efforts to prevent Amazon from receiving the contract, citing news reports and the book “Holding the Line: Inside Trumps Pentagon with Secretary Mattis”. The Amazon complaint was:

As the JEDI procurement process progressed, President Trump’s anti-Amazon rhetoric became sharper and his instructions, both publicly and behind the scenes, became more open and clear. In summer 2018, President Trump ordered the then Secretary of State James Mattis to screw Amazon out of the JEDI contract. Contrary to this arrangement, Minister Mattis later accused his team of wanting the process to “proceed legally and ethically according to the book.” Less than half a year later, Secretary Mattis resigned as Minister of Defense and the president said he had fired him. This is another example of a series of withdrawals from the Trump administration for those who have refused to follow the President’s guidelines without a doubt.

Trump later “escalated his intervention and dismissed any appearance of impartiality by making DoD (and the world) understand that he did not want AWS to receive the JEDI contract,” the lawsuit said. For example, Trump said in a press conference in July 2019 that he was “very serious” about the JEDI procurement process (which he mistakenly referred to as the “Amazon” process) and that he would “ask for it” (DoD) to look in English: Very short “because of” tremendous complaints about the contract with the Pentagon and with Amazon “, it said in the complaint. English: www.mjfriendship.de/en/index.php?op…39&Itemid=32.