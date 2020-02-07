Amazon and Best Buy save up to $ 110 on these flagship action cameras

Anyone who loves doing outdoor activities will know that the adventure doesn’t end without an action camera that captures all the fun and precious moments. Whether you’re shooting on land, under water, or in the air, there’s always an action camera that fits your needs, preferences, and budget.

Now that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, you’re probably planning what to do with the special woman or man in your life. If you are planning a winter vacation – such as skiing, snowboarding, skating or snowmobiling – or are looking for a gift for your adventurous lover, here are some great deals on action cameras you might want to try. The flagship GoPro Hero8 Black and DJI Osmo Action both enjoy cool price cuts from our favorite retailers and give you a discount of up to $ 110.

GoPro Hero8 Black Special Bundle – $ 400 ($ 100 Discount)

If you think of action camera, GoPro is probably the name that jumps into your head. The brand has established itself as a pioneer in the game and continues to set standards in the industry. One of his latest offerings is the Hero8 Black, which we currently select as the best action camera on the market.

The Hero8 Black is a further development of the already awarded GoPro action camera. This latest model has the first physical redesign since the Hero5 Black and can now be used with a holder, even without putting it in a bag or frame. This means quicker and easier setup, while you can also replace the memory cards and batteries even when the camera is mounted on something. The overall profile of the camera is also smaller and thinner, which makes it more pocket size.

The new and improved HyperSmooth 2.0 is probably the main reason why you’ll want the Hero8 Black over other action cameras. This electronic image stabilization offers gimbal stability that smooths the roughest mountain bike rides and roughest trail descents. If you are interested in hyperlapse videos, you will also love the TimeWarp 2.0, which automatically selects the time-lapse based on the camera movement and enables you to brake at any time in real time. Other improvements include the new microphones and audio processing algorithms that make voices easier to hear even in noisy conditions.

GoPro already has the best-in-class touch interface, but it’s even better in Hero8. It is still small, but has been optimized for seamless navigation. With the new preset menu you can call up different modes at lightning speed. You can even save up to 10 custom presets for different activities or shooting styles. Four on-screen buttons with specific functions can be customized for quick access to settings.

With its extreme versatility and numerous functions, the GoPro Hero8 Black is really worth the premium price. Use the Best Buy package to get the best action camera at a cheaper price. With the GoPro Shorty cradle, a headgear, a memory card and a rechargeable spare battery, the sale price of $ 400 is even sweeter.

DJI Osmo Action – $ 269 ($ 110 off)

If the Hero8 Black is too rich for your blood, consider DJI Osmo Action instead. This model combines solid cam design and functionality with some innovative and useful features and makes it a real competitor of GoPro.

One of the first things you’ll notice about Osmo Action are the two LCD screens – one on the back and one on the front. It’s a great addition to the proven action camera recipe that makes it easy to take selfie shots (great for recording videos) or preview when the rear screen is inaccessible. The rear window is also the best we tested with an action camera. It offers a true 16: 9 aspect ratio and better resolution than the GoPro.

The Osmo Action has an impressive electronic stabilization called RockSteady, which corresponds to the Hero7 Black. Just like with GoPro’s HyerSmooth, this function records the most shaky camera movements and converts them into butter-soft film material. Handheld shots are taken with gimbal stabilization and keep a completely flat horizon when panning. The camera is waterproof even without a pocket and can record 4k / 60p videos.

Another innovative feature is the support of screw-on filters. For example, if you want to add a polarizer, neutral density, or immersion filter, all you have to do is unscrew the standard protective glass and replace it with a filter. The thread has a standard size and fits on filters from different manufacturers.

The DJI Osmo Action offers everything you would expect from a flagship action camera, and all for less money than the GoPro Hero8 Black. You can buy it on Amazon for just $ 269 and save $ 110. An additional $ 50 can be reduced immediately if you are eligible for an Amazon Rewards Visa, further lowering the sale price to $ 219.

Are you looking for more savings than these camera offers? Be sure to visit our page with selected offers to get the latest and most exciting discounts on technical products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this article can be changed at any time. Before buying, make sure they are still valid.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links. This supports the work we do for our readers.

