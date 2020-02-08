Amazing moment when mother gives birth to a son in the neighbour’s front yard after the baby has arrived before they can go to hospital – The Sun.

This is the amazing moment when a brave mother gave birth to a boy in her neighbor’s front yard before she could go to the hospital.

The delivery of Virginia woman Amy Robinson was recorded on a doorbell camera when her water unexpectedly broke back in September.

9

Amy hadn’t expected her bundle of joy to arrive so soon

9

She gave birth before medical professionals arrived. Credit: Newsflare

Her husband Andrew Robinson said she knocked on a neighbor’s door to see if she could watch her children Eleanor and Henry during their hospital visit.

They didn’t know that their baby was already on the move, as the incredible footage that was shot on September 6 shows.

Andrew told Newsflare: “My wife’s due date was September 11, but since her appointment on September 6, we knew the baby would be there in the next 24 hours.”

The proud parents thought they had time a few hours before their son’s arrival, but he remembered how “things got more intense out of nowhere”.

SURPRISE BIRTH

He said: “We decided to drive to the hospital a few minutes after 5:00 pm (about 1 mile away).

“Around 5:08 am my wife knocked on the neighbor’s door to watch the children for about 15 minutes until my parents could get over it.

“Immediately after speaking to our neighbor, there was another major contraction when I picked up the hospital bag.”

9

The 6 lbs 14 oz baby boy was born healthy and happyCredit: Newsflare

9

Proud father Andrew said they are getting used to life with their latest addition Credit: Newsflare

9

Arthur Alexander was born on a sidewalk in Virginia

Then Andrew heard his wife’s cry of pain as her water broke on the sidewalk in front of her neighbor’s house.

“Our neighbor helped her through labor,” he said.

“With the two previous children, the baby arrived within minutes of the water breaking and I knew we had no time. ‘

But things got even more dramatic when Amy realized that she had to push moments after the 911 call.

The mother of three realized that her new arrival would be here sooner than the paramedics who answered the call.

ARTHUR’S ARRIVAL

“Our neighbor went in to get towels to keep the baby warm,” Andrew continued, adding that a lot had changed when she got back at 5:17 p.m.

“(Our) baby Arthur Alexander had arrived right in my arms, my wife was on the sidewalk and my 3-year-old son was right next to me,” he said.

The paramedics then helped Amy with the delivery and cut the umbilical cord when she got into the ambulance with 6 lbs 14 oz Arthur Alexander.

“After the initial checks, the three of us went to the hospital while the firefighters cleaned up,” added Andrew.

MONSTERS ROMP

Pedo, the “sexually abused girl, 10 years old”, skipped the conviction for an appointment

King parties with prince

Gayle skips CBS Today Morning to celebrate with Harry and Meghan Markle

MONEY MONEY MONEY

Jeff Bezos pays out $ 4 billion in one week after selling over 1.7 million shares

ETHAN IS STORED

The missing autistic boy who ran barefoot found ‘trembling’ a day later

SAVAGE ATTACK

The basketball coach was abused by his OWN players when he ended the bullying

Five months later, the proud father said the Robinsons love their newest family member, who is successful.

“Everyone was fine and we’re getting used to living with three young children under the age of four,” Andrew said.

“It’s pretty exciting in our home every moment!”

9

Mom and baby were fine after the dramatic birth

9

Amy and Arthur in the ambulance after the dramatic deliveryCredit: Newsflare

9

Welcome to the world, Arthur! Credit: Newsflare

9

She and her little husband were brought on board an ambulance

Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

Send an email to [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.