Amazing! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth agreed on a party and ... that happened!

Miley Cyrus

They signed the divorce earlier this year.

The singer Miley Cyrus collapsed at a party before the 92nd Academy Awards, no more and no less than with her ex-husband actor Liam Hemsworth, according to TMZ reports.

Although no time was recorded when Cyrus and Hemsworth agreed, witnesses say they both knew each other that they were there.

Although it is unknown to the participants, miley and Liam, they are legally married until the divorce takes effect on February 22.

The separation of the couple prompted supporters of both artists and the media to look for ways to determine the reasons for the separation, and if there was a possibility of reconciliation, the latter was eliminated in the process of dissolution The singer appeared with a new love.

There was speculation about reconciliation because when they were younger they went through the same separation, but after a few years they reconciled and then decided to get married.

Liam officially filed for divorce in August last year and claims to have irreconcilable differences the artistFortunately, no children had yet, the process was faster.

The singer has managed to make her followers feel identified with their song Slide Away, which seems to have become a farewell anthem.