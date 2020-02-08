Amayo and Martin Perna from Antibalas to Afrobeat, Fela Kuti, Kung Fu: NPR

“This album was the first chapter in which Kung Fu meets Afrobeat,” says Amayo of the new Antibalas album Fu Chronicles. It is inspired by Amayo’s martial arts background and Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

Afrobeat will probably always be associated with a man, a time and a country – Fela Kuti, who lived in Nigeria in the late 1960s. But in the past 20 years, Antibalas has established Brooklyn, NY as the new center of the Afrobeat universe. The band’s seventh studio album has just been released and has a name that recalls its martial arts origins: Fu Chronicles.

The group was formed in 1998 by saxophonist Martin Perna (who was part of the first stable of musicians on Daptone Records), but Antibalas really started when Duke Amayo – simply known on stage as Amayo – joined the band. Amayo was born to Nigerian parents in the UK and grew up in Lagos to feed on Kuti’s music. He ran a kung fu dojo and worked as a fashion designer in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, as a percussionist and lead singer at Antibalas.

NPR’s Scott Simon talked to Amayo and Perna about the sustained power of Afrobeat, got musical inspiration from Kung Fu and was part of the gentrification of their neighborhood. Listen to the entire conversation in the player and read on to find out the highlights of the interview.

Highlights of the interview

About the connection between martial arts and antibala music

Amayo: I have always studied martial arts since I was a child and kung fu was very central (for) everything I did. When I started playing music, I couldn’t imagine not having kung fu as part of this training. But then I wanted to find a way to bring it all together. So this album was the first chapter in which Kung Fu meets Afrobeat.

About the band’s origins in Williamsburg, NY

Amayo: (I opened a dojo in) Pre-Gentrified Williamsburg; It was the only place you could find a place where I could practice the kind of martial arts that I did and the arts that I did (as a fashion designer). So I had a room to explore this combination of my martial arts – and then the musical part was how I would present my clothes with Nigerian drummers.

Martin Perna: (The original band members and I) lived in Williamsburg and went for a walk on a Sunday afternoon to find this dojo with Nigerian drummers. The band was already running and we said “let’s let this Nigerian who has these great fashion shows know about our music” and knocked on his door and he opened and we met. (Addressed to Amayo) And I think you were a little suspicious of the music we made first, but we invited you to come over. And then there was a day, a few months later, when we needed an emergency percussionist, so I called Amayo and said, “Hey, can you fill it out? We’re in a traffic jam.” And the rest was history.

About the stamina of Afrobeat

Perna: It is timeless music in the sense that it is based on Clave, this West African rhythmic concept. It’s not a specific rhythm, but it’s a sensitivity – almost like the poles of a magnet or a battery that have a positive and a negative end. And when you put these two together and weave them into a musical style, you get this impression, a feeling of constant movement. Even if you’re listening to something on the radio – catch music – it contains clave and that’s why it pops. Although this term may have been coined in 1969, most of the world is still catching up with this music.