Amateur astronomer sees rare double core in Cocoon Galaxy

This Hubble image shows the galaxy NGC 4490. NASA / ESA / Hubble / D. Calzetti, UMass / LEGUS team / J. Maund, University of Sheffield / R. Chandar, University of Toledo.

Many of us dream of retiring and devoting ourselves to a beloved hobby. Allen Lawrence, a 77-year-old retired electrical engineer, has taken his hobby of astronomy to a new level by discovering a very rare double nucleus in a distant galaxy. Lawrence, who has a master’s degree after his first career, is now the first author of a paper describing this unusual finding.

The galaxy NGC 4490 in the constellation Canes Venatici is one of two galaxies and is known as the Cocoon Galaxy. At around a fifth the size of the Milky Way, it is about 30 million light years from Earth.

In the past, when astronomers viewed the cocoon galaxy, they generally saw a single nucleus. However, it seems that astronomers who used optical telescopes actually saw one core, while those who used infrared telescopes saw another. Lawrence identified that there were actually two nuclei in this particular galaxy, a discovery that has since been confirmed by astronomers at Iowa State University.

“I saw the double core in NGC 4490 about seven years ago,” said Lawrence in a statement. “It had never been observed – or never had anyone done anything with it. Some astronomers may have seen a nucleus with their optical telescopes. And others may have seen the other with their radio telescopes. However, the two groups never compared notes to observe and describe the double nucleus. “

The two identified nuclei have similar mass and luminosity, which explains why astronomers using different wavelength instruments thought they looked at the same thing and they are similar to other pairs of previously identified galactic nuclei.

The double nucleus could also be responsible for a remarkable feature of the galaxy – the huge cloud of hydrogen that surrounds it. Astronomers believe that the two nuclei come from two different galaxies that collided a long time ago. This fusion also created the hydrogen cloud and accelerated star formation.

The study was accepted for publication in the Astrophysical Journal and can be viewed in the pre-publication archive arXiv.org.

