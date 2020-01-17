Amarillo's Wonderland Park wants your face in the WOW crowd

Do you ever think your face would look good on a billboard? Maybe you think your child’s face would look good over Amarillo. Even better, maybe in a commercial.

This is what Wonderland Amusement Park is looking for, as they have the open casting for this year’s WOW crowd until Valentine’s Day (02/14/2020).

The WOW Crowd is a group of people whose pretty faces adorn the billboards and commercials for Wonderland Park. Just think you could be.

The process is pretty straightforward. You just go to their website and log in. Add a photo and video.

In fairness I have to tell you that I have read the “not so fine print” and that being a member of the WOW crowd is not a paid position. So don’t tell your boss to “push” when you get the call.

You get paid in anyone who knows your face. Let’s face it, we’ve all seen the billboards and commercials. If you or your child are starting to work on a “portfolio” or just want your face to be recognizable, this is your chance.

They say it’s open to everyone of all ages.

I think I’ll get a haircut and a chic new outfit from the thrift store and then submit my own application. I wouldn’t look scary when I see you going to work.