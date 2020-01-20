Amarillo Sod Poodles coaches return for another season

After an amazing opening season for our Amarillo Sod Poodles, they have announced that Phillip Wellman will return as Team Field Manager for the 2020 season. Wellman is the current Texas League Manager of the year. Wellman is accompanied by pitching trainer Jimmy Jones, stroke trainer Raul Padron, field trainer Freddy Flores, sports trainer Drew Garner and Allyse Kramer, and strength and conditioning trainer Sam Hoffman.

Wellman returns for his fifth season in the Padres organization and the 2020 season will be Wellman’s 32nd season as a coach and 21st season as a small league manager. He led the first Sod Poodles club to a Texas League championship after finishing the regular season with a 72:66 record, completing the third consecutive playoff fight for a Padres Double-A team and the first Championship titles for the Double A squad in San Diego have won since 2013.

Wellman’s managerial career began in 1992 at the Baltimore Orioles Gulf Coast League subsidiary. He has also administered Winston-Salem (Cincinnati Reds High-A) of the Carolina League (1996), Burlington (Cincinnati Class A) of the Midwest League (1997-98), Chattanooga (Cincinnati AA) of the Southern League (1999). 2001-2003), Mississippi (Atlanta AA) of the Southern League (2007-2010) and Arkansas (Los Angeles Angels from Anaheim AA) of the Texas League (2014). In 2008, Wellman led the Mississippi Braves to a 73-66 record and a Southern League championship. While with San Antonio, he prevailed against his 1,000th victory as a minor league manager in April 2017 and ended the 2017 season with 1,073 career successes. In a total of 20 seasons as manager, Wellman is 1216-1281. The 58-year-old skipper was born in Marlin, Texas and grew up in San Antonio, Texas. Wellman attended Madison High School and graduated in 1980.

“I’m delighted to be returning to Amarillo as the Texas League defending champion,” said Wellman. “But as good and entertaining as 2019 was, that’s what it was – last season. I’m looking forward to coming back to face the new challenges of the coming season and develop more players to ultimately get them into the Big League bring. “

“The Padres are delighted that Phillip Wellman, Texas League Manager of the Year, will return to HODGETOWN in 2020,” said Sam Geaney, director of player development at Padres. “Phillip will lead an exciting team on the field and we look forward to another successful season.”

“The 2019 season has been one of the most famous and memorable opening seasons for a minor league baseball team,” said Tony Ensor, president and general manager of Sod Poodles, saying such an important role in last season’s success, return for the second year in a row , Not only is Phillip a great leader of young men in their quest to reach the major league level, he has also made a name for himself and has become an excellent part of our Amarillo community. We believe that with the incredible talent of the San Diego Padres farm system, together with our experienced staff, we can once again compete for another title with the rest of the Texas League! ‘

The Sod Poodles open the 2020 season on the go on Thursday, April 9th, at Dickey-Stephens Park in Little Rock against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners). Amarillo will host our 2020 home game against Travelers at HODGETOWN on Thursday, April 16, to kick off their first home game of eleven games. The first pitch for the 2020 home season is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.