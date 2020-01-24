Amarillo schools that are a little longer in summer

So do you remember the day school started after Labor Day? Yes, those times are long gone. It seemed like school started earlier and earlier each year.

It almost seemed like there wasn’t much summer. Parents who have to work have a lot to do in a short time. I mean especially when they wanted to go on vacation.

As long as I can remember, school started in the second week of August. I shouldn’t really complain because my nephew in Phoenix starts the first week of August. I just can’t even.

The Amarillo Independent School District Board recently met and they voted that the school should start a little later in the coming school year. Amarillo’s parents can be happy. They approved the calendar for the 2020/2021 school year.

So this year the kids will be back on August 20th. It’s a Thursday that’s fine. I think the kids have to sit back. In this current school year they started an additional week of summer joy on August 13th. The school year ends on May 28, before the commemoration day. This holiday falls on the 31st of this year.

The children are on vacation during the school year. They have Labor Day, Columbus Day, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of Thanksgiving, two weeks for Christmas and New Year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, their week for Spring Break and Good Friday.

Everyone welcomes the upcoming school year. We wish you an additional week of summer fun. Take the time to do the school shopping a little later. It is a good day.