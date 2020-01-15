Amarillo Say hello to Chuy's Tex Mex!

Old Johnny Carino at Soncy and I40 is going through a sharp transformation. Welcome the Chuy Tex Mex restaurant Tex Mex. Chuy’s is located in Austin and has 102 open locations. This makes Amarillo the 103rd property to open this spring.

Chuy’s is famous for many different things, not just for their great Tex Mex flavors, but also for how they become such a large part of their local communities. Chuy’s gives something back to the communities they serve. Its founders Mike and John started Chuy believing that they should always help people in the neighborhoods where they do business, especially their youngest members, the children.

This foundation lives on through its annual parade on “Children give children toys” in Austin and soon here in Amarillo. The many small and large opportunities that their managers and employees can use to support their local communities.

Each Chuy’s restaurant works with a local charity, making donations and volunteering.

Chuys restaurants also deal with what’s most important to their customers. Sponsor small league teams, participate in local events, and donate thousands of dollars in Chuys food to charities, schools, and more.

Some notable menu items are:

Elvis Green Chile Fried Chicken

The Elvis Presley Memorial Combo

Chicka-chicka boom-boom

Chuychanga

Grandmother’s Rockin ‘Rita

Click here to apply to Chuy’s Amarillo or see what’s coming soon

