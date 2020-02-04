Amanda Perrault reported her domestic violence police officer. Now she’s dead.

A Georgian woman who recently reported her husband, a local police officer, for domestic violence was found dead in her house on Monday, the authorities said. Her husband told the authorities that it was a suicide – but the police are still investigating.

Delegates found Amanda Perrault, 44, dead in her Eatonton, Georgia, home Monday afternoon, Shernam Howard Sills Putnam County told The Daily Beast. Sills said the wife’s husband, Eatonton County Police officer Michael Perrault, was there at the time of her death but did not call 911.

Instead, the officer called Eatonton’s police chief to say that his wife had taken her own life. The head called Sills to investigate.

“We responded immediately to the scene and found his wife dead from a gunshot wound in their bedroom,” Sills said. “He told us that they had argued and that she produced a gun and committed suicide.”

The Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant in the residence on Monday evening and still processed that crime scene on Tuesday evening. They also engaged investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help investigate what Sills called a “suspect” crime scene.

The results of an autopsy are pending, but Sills said that the only visible trauma to Perrault’s body was a single gunshot wound to the head.

“He says it’s a suicide, but we look at it with the greatest care,” said the sheriff.

The husband of Perrault, who has had administrative leave with the Eatonton police since the domestic violence charges were filed, could not be reached for comment. He was not arrested for the death of his wife.

Less than a week ago, Perrault told the police that her husband slapped her face and pushed her out the front door. Sills said the 8-year-old daughter of the couple had watched them fight and her father Perrault move. Delegates on the stage saw red spots on her chest consistent with pushing.

Her husband was arrested last Tuesday and charged with simple battery and cruelty for third-grade children, according to reports from Putnam County Jail. He denied the allegations and was released for a $ 1500 bond. Perrault’s parents say he then returned to the family home.

“She said he couldn’t go anywhere else,” Perrault’s mother, Sharron Brookshire, told The Daily Beast.

Her father said Perrault spoke to her adult daughter around noon on Monday – around the time she posted a wedding photo on her Facebook page – and said she would check in later that evening.

Her husband never called to tell them about her death, he added. Instead, they learned about it through her son from a previous marriage, who received the news from the authorities.

The family said that Perrault and her husband had been together for about eight years. They often complained to them that her husband beat her, suffocated her and kicked her out of the house, they said. Her mother added that she once remembered dragging her down the sidewalk.

In September, Perrault told a close friend that her husband had taken out a life insurance policy with her without telling her. In messages from The Daily Beast, she told the girlfriend, Carrie Tegeder, that her husband was “super jealous” and “records everything.”

“Have a nice place but live in a prison,” she wrote in a Facebook post of September 10. “Is going to delete these messages … He can still see them … But save them for me pls.”

“I’m good for now, I promise,” she added when her friend expressed her concern. “Had my own with him for 8 years.”

Tegeder says that Perrault later sent pictures of what she said were her husband’s injuries.

“She said,” Please swear that you are going to keep this for me, “said Tegeder.” “In case anything ever happens to me, you can share it with my mother.”

Perrault’s mother said she had been keeping a close eye on her since the report on domestic violence, and asked her to check in regularly by text message. The last message she received from Perrault was about a photo of her two sisters that weekend. She said they looked “angelic.”

“We’re just doing our best to put everything together for her,” said Tegeder. “Because we are the only voice she has.”

