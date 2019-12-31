Amanda Bynes seems to have a heart-shaped face tattoo

Loading...

The look of Amanda Bynes constantly changes.

The former Nickelodeon star, 33, posted a selfie on Instagram on Tuesday that showed what appears to be a tattoo on his face, however, it is unclear whether it is temporary or permanent.

Not to mention the design, he simply captioned the photo, in which he wears pink hair and a septum piercing, with an alien emoji.

In September, the recent graduate of the Institute of Fashion Design and Marketing of California published a selfie of Atomic Tattoo & Body Piercing in Hollywood, although it is not clear if she visited the store for her last ink.

Bynes has at least three other tattoos, including angel wings on his forearm, Hebrew writing and more, which he obtained while in drug addiction. However, in 2014, after leaving rehab, the process of removing the ink seemed to begin.

The update comes two weeks after Bynes retired from a sober life facility. According to reports, he now stays with his parents while searching for a place on his own.

The star recently resurfaced on social media with a selfie showing pastel blue hair earlier this month; He hasn't posted on Twitter since September when he announced his new Instagram account.

Bynes representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

