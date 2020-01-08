Alyssa Healy takes on the pressure of the home tournament

Loading...

Wicket keeper Alyssa Healy is “incredibly excited” that the 16-day tournament, in which reigning champions Australia and nine other teams will take part, will focus on women’s sports.

She tries not to think too negatively if Australia slips before the final.

(L-R) Lifeguard Juliana King, cricket player Ash Gardner, basketball player Liz Cambage, CEO of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Nick Hockey, cricket player Alyssa Healy, actress Sharon Johal and Olympic champion volleyball player Kerri Pottharst on Bondi Beach. Credit: AAP

“(Print) is an integral part of representing your country for big events on home soil,” said Healy at the start of the T20 World Cup trophy tour in Bondi Beach on Wednesday. “The more we talk about it and accept it, the less nervous and less fearful everyone will be.

“There is a lot of extra pressure to be at MCG on March 8th. As a group we welcome (the pressure) and support. The group will feel that and we will play our best cricket.

“People keep telling me that they will come down on March 8th and say ‘you should be there better’, but I just think it’s very positive that people in this country are behind women’s cricket.”

There have already been lighthearted discussions about whether a player could repeat Jack Riewoldt’s vocal performance with The Killers after the big AFL decision in 2017 by jumping on stage with Katy Perry if Australia wins the final.

Kerri Pottharst and Liz Cambage try cricket. Credit: AAP

All-rounder Ash Gardner, who described the tournament as “once in a lifetime”, believes that Healy or Sophie Molineux would be most likely to get involved, while Healy thinks Ellyse Perry is a “dark horse”.

A few other sports stars from basketball player Liz Cambage and former beach volleyball player Kerri Pottharst were at Bondi to promote the event. Pottharst, who won an Olympic gold medal in front of 10,000 spectators on the beach 20 years ago, was a little nostalgic.

“It was one of the most incredible days of our lives, so I know what it will feel like when these girls win in a few weeks,” said Pottharst.

“It can go both ways. Sometimes it can be incredibly scary to stand in front of 10,000 or 100,000 people who cheer for you because we usually play abroad and people usually cheer against us.”

Cambage added, “If anyone loves women’s sports, it’s me and it’s very exciting to have this tournament in Australia and to see these women playing on home soil.”

