Always travel with beer koozies

Illustration Andrew P Collins

Beer Koozies, these small foam sleeves that hold 12-ounce aluminum cans, keep your beer cold when you drink in the desert. (Or keep your hand warm when you drink in the snow!) But they’re also great little protectors and organizers when you’re out and about.

“Koozie” is technically a brand. I don’t even know what the name of a can case looks like, I don’t want to find out, and I’m not going to say “can case” in a moment, so it’s a K-Koozie in lower case. The Australians call it “Stubby Holder” if you prefer.

However, the messages you can use first: These things are great for drinking beer in the hinterland, as mentioned before, but they are also useful for shielding off the many personal electronic accessories you may be traveling with and organize.

See how perfectly my Canon G7X Mark III video camera fits in one! A couple of penguins hit a scout there. Cute isn’t it? I made this for my first wedding anniversary. Full Disclosure: It is a compilation of “borrowed” designs. (I didn’t sell them and made a very limited number of them. I think it’s okay.)

Photo: Andrew P Collins

Keep going. What about my Garmin InReach SE + satellite communication device? How does it stay safe when I come in the cabin of my truck? Another koozie!

Photo: Andrew P Collins

Do you have a bigger camera? Some lenses, you think, fit perfectly in koozies.

Photo: Andrew P Collins

And that’s just the garbage that I had within reach of my computer. Koozies are cheap if you have to buy them, but you probably won’t ever, as they are fairly common promotional and / or party items.

I know that many lightweight travelers do not have technical accessories for iPhone apps, but for those of us who still wear special equipment, the value of the koozie cannot be overestimated.

There is also a certain social appeal for those who always have a beer holder within reach. Story time!

I grew up in New England but spent some formative time in Australia. OK, I mean, after college I was lucky enough to pay off my debts and buy a one-way ticket to live out of my backpack indefinitely.

Fast forward through some great and terrible times (remember that I’m telling you about the night shift in the freezer) and finally I met Magnus.

Magnus was one of my most important mentors in life and is still a great friend, but at first he was a mystery to me. As impressive and grizzled as any American suburbanite could imagine someone with the name “Magnus”. The Magnus I would get to know was rough, steadfast, and easy-going.

When he introduced me to his lovely British wife and three beautiful daughters who lived with him in his barn full of dirt bikes powered by a generator, he had an outbuilding for facilities and a hole in the wall from that time snake with a shotgun, I was even more confused.

I’ve been able to fill many pages over the year I’ve been touring Australia with Magnus off-road tours, but this time we’re going to the “Stubby Holder” section.

Obviously, I started to worship Magnus reluctantly and started to resume his habits. One of the things he introduced me to was how important it is that the beer is as cold as scientifically possible at all times. (Another thing we have to come back to is how I got the nickname “Ice Boy”.)

Nevertheless, I often had a bandolier with koozies with me and found that I could use them to pack fragile things when they weren’t carrying beer.

Years later, when I was back in the field, this time in Baja and the Southwest, I was supported by another mentor – a guy named Ron, who I am also friends with – and I found out that he did the same Awe of Koozies like Magnus. Almost everyone in the desert racing scene did it too.

Getting your own koozie around the campfire has always been a great way to get subtle nods from the elders of the scene. And on the other hand, it’s a great way to show everyone what a damn pirate you are when you get one out in more than one company. My wife’s well-educated friends always laugh when I have a drink in a downtown bar, and I won’t deny it, I’m very happy about her unbelief.

At this point, I have a koozie in my pocket from almost every coat I own. You should too!

