Alumni Hall wake attracts 600 for students who died in a plane crash in Tehran

On Wednesday afternoon, a gloomy vigil was held in the Alumni Hall of Western University in honor of four Western students who died when the Iranian army shot down Flight 752 of Ukraine International Airlines with ground rockets last week. About 600 people showed up for the emotionally charged service, reminding Ghazal Nourian, Hadis Hayatdavoudi, Milad Nahavandi and Sajedeh Saraeian. Free Press reporter Dan Brown asked those present why it was important for them to be there.

“I’m sad. It’s good to see everyone come together as a community. It’s coming home.” – Hussain Raza, fifth-year student of health sciences

“I have lost six friends in this plane crash. I had the pleasure of being with them. It has left our hearts with an emptiness. We couldn’t even sleep that night. ” – Amir Haghighati, PhD student in computer science

“It’s just so sad. As a member of the Iranian community, it’s a meaningless tragedy.” – Parto Yegen, first-year nursing student

“I knew, or knew, or knew six people who were on that flight in passing. I felt that I had to be here. I feel like they want to be remembered. ” – Rosa Pashaei, second year criminology student

“(Nourian and I) were both assistant assistants last semester. We have shared a lot of time together. When I heard this news, I was shocked. ” – Bolin Fu, second-year engineering student

“We had known for a long time (Nourian) – she’s nice. (Nahavandi) ‘s best friend is my colleague. My friend cried after hearing the news, he feels so sad.” – Jishu Gao, second-year engineering student

“I am a faculty member here. It’s a sad day. I just want to show my support here. Today is an opportunity for me to make myself available to my students.” – Geoff Wild, professor of applied mathematics

“I watched the news and saw everything that happened. It came home in a way. When I studied this in real life, not a study book, I felt that I had an obligation to be here as a Western student. ” – Mathew Seeburger, third-year student of political science

“I just had friends they knew and met. The news of the past few days was shocking. You often feel helpless. ” – Mohammad Chamma, PhD student in physics and astronomy

“I always read the news, so I’m aware of what’s happening around the world. It couldn’t have happened easily.” – Amina Seifeldin, first-year kinesiology student

“We’re all super sad because of this event. One of them was my husband’s friend. He lived in the same building. I can feel what their family feels.” – Sahar Gorgani, pharmacist in London

“I think (I) honor the lives of these students, the work that all students did. It is just a human tragedy of lost potential. You never know. Absolutely it comes home. ” – Leslie Gloor Duncan, associate director of Western for programs for transition, leadership and enrichment

