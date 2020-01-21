Alum Stan Kirsch General Hospital is leaving at 51

Stan Hospital, alumnus Stan Kirsch, who portrayed Carl at the General Hospital (GH), died on January 11 at the age of 51, according to TMZ.

“He was so loved and we are all just broken,” said his wife, Kristyn Green, who shared the sad news on Facebook. “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. I have not been able to respond to all texts, calls, emails, but have read or listened to them all. I feel surrounded by love and I am forever grateful to everyone. “

Kirsch was best known for his role as Richard “Richie” Ryan in the television series Highlander, which ran from 1992 to 1998. He also appeared in other prime-time shows, including Friends, Family Law, Love Boat: The Next Wave, JAG , and invincible. He played Carl at GH in 1992. The actor was also the owner and president of Stan Kirsch Studios, an acting studio that he opened with his wife in 2008.

Mark Lawson, who plays Dustin Phillips on GH, went to Instagram to express his thoughts about Kirsh’s sudden death.

“I’m staggering … I was in a Lesly Kahn Bootcamp class with another teacher and heard your voice coming into the Studios at Cole (as far back as we go). I was struck by a star,” Phillips added. “I was Highlander’s greatest nerd. I couldn’t even talk to you the first time I was introduced to you. And somehow I ended up in your current class. You were brilliant. I miss you.”