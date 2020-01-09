Alternatives to search engines for Androids in Europe revealed

Loading...

While there is no doubt that Google is what comes to mind when most people think of a search engine, there are a host of other great choices on both the internet and mobile, such as DuckDuckGo. After a silent auction last year, Google unveiled the search engines presented to Android devices in the European Economic Area.

In 2018, Google was fined by the EU of around $ 5 billion for violations of antitrust laws in Android regarding the operating system and the standard search engine and browser, all Google products. Following that ruling, Google has unveiled a plan to bring Android back into line by explicitly offering alternative search engines for the search bar on the home page and the Chrome browser.

In order to decide which search engines would be offered and to create a daring new source of income, Google held an auction with sealed bids of first prize for each individual country in the European Economic Area. Companies would submit their bids for how much they are willing to pay per user who selects their search engine instead of Google, and the top three bidders – above a minimum bid threshold – would appear prominently in Android.

The Android police have finally published the results of that auction. Although the actual amounts of money are withheld on the basis of a confidentiality agreement, we now have a clear overview of the three alternative search engines that are offered for each country.

With a glance at the graph, it is clear that the big winners of the Android search engine auction are DuckDuckGo and Info.com, who have won a slot in every country in the European Economic Area. DuckDuckGo, if you are unknown, prides itself on the privacy that its search engine offers by not tracking your searches or building a profile of yours like Google does. Meanwhile, Info.com is a ‘metasearch engine’, which means that it gets the results from other search engines and tries to give a better overall picture of those results.

The third option in each country is where things are varied, but the formats usually seem to be based on the language of the country of choice. German-speaking countries in particular will see the German-based search engine GMX, while many Eastern European countries will receive Yandex, which is based in Russia. Strangely enough, the relatively well-known search engine Bing from Microsoft only appears as a standard option in the United Kingdom.

At the start all alternative search engines appear when setting up a European Android device on which the Google Search app is built. Whichever search engine you choose, becomes the standard for both the search bar on the homepage and the Google Chrome browser. An early demonstration of the user interface for that experience can be seen below.

The list of ‘winners’ is particularly labeled as valid for the period from 1 March to 30 June 2020. It is possible that the date of 1 March indicates when we can expect these alternative search engines to appear on Android in Europe while the expiry date of 30 June indicates the possibility that the alternatives change regularly over time.

