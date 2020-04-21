Alternatives to Amazon: These stores offer faster delivery than Amazon

The products presented are independently selected by our editorial team and we can receive a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon recently announced that it will prioritize orders containing “essential items.” The company is also faced with the fact that some of its warehouse workers are leaving their jobs due to disputes over working conditions. These two circumstances, combined with a sharp increase in demand for a limited amount of stock, resulted in shipping delays of more than a month.

Amazon continues to live up to its name of “store of everything” and should be considered before making many purchases, but if there is something you need quickly, we have found a number other retailers who always ship items within a few days. . These sites are always stocked with everything from basic items like paper towels and medication, to work at home equipment like an external monitor or an office. We have also been sure to include places to find music, books, games and movies in case you are looking for a welcome distraction.

It is important to recognize that even if these items are in stock and shipped quickly at the time of publication, this could change at any time as the stock decreases, new restrictions are put in place and demand continues to increase. Some of the larger brick and mortar stores offer free curbside pickup, which would allow you to get the items you are looking for that day, although it also depends on your location and availability.

Delays in delivery should be expected in the foreseeable future, so if you need something quick, we have found some good Amazon alternatives that you may not have considered before. Delivery times may vary by item, and expedited shipping may cost an additional fee, but it’s better than waiting. Here are the best places online to pick up your new essentials.

1. Toilet paper, paper towels and coffee

Staples is known for its office supplies like toner and printer stationery, but it’s currently one of the few places where you can stock up on toilet paper and massive rolls of paper towels. This package of six paper towels offers 3,600 sheets, which should be enough to handle a few weeks of spills. Each roll is much larger than a medium paper towel roll, so it may not fit your rack, but that’s a small drawback.

Staples also offers toilet paper for next day delivery. Find out what’s in stock here. We saw the delivery times for toilet paper on Amazon slipping until May 12, so this is the clear alternative.

Another surprising discovery at Staples? The site also stocks pre-ground coffee, which has become increasingly difficult to find in recent weeks.

Boardwalk Center-Pull hand towel (pack of 6/600 sheets per roll), $ 32.49, available at Staples

2. Pet food

Need fast food for your dogs and cats? Walmart has hundreds of brands of pet food on sale and available for same day pickup or fast delivery. It’s also the best place to stock up on cat litter, chew toys, and pet accessories (think of leashes, beds, and blankets) if you miss or need a replacement. quick. Walmart’s “pet pharmacy” is also open 24/7 online so you can easily and easily top up allergy or flea medications.

See a full selection of pet products at Walmart

3. Cleaning supplies and disinfectant

Walmart

If you stock up on cleaning supplies, Walmart always has Lysol sprays, bleach, and all-purpose cleaners available at the time of this writing. They are all available for store pickup or can be delivered to your door.

One thing to store: this popular hydrogen peroxide. Hydrogen peroxide is do not a substitute for hand sanitizer, but the sanitizer should be kept to treat cuts and wipe your counters. Be sure to read the instructions on the back of the bottle to use it properly – it should be diluted to different degrees depending on how you use it.

This food-grade hydrogen peroxide, available from Walmart, is safe for disinfecting products that you also pick up at the grocery store.

Hydrogen peroxide, $ 14.99, available at Walmart / See Walmart cleaning supplies here

4. Prescriptions and medications

CVS

This will only apply to people with certain medications and certain health insurance plans, but CVS currently offers prescription deliveries through its app. Just submit your prescription and choose a delivery within one or two days via Shipt. The store also has common medications like Advil and essentials like tampons in stock. Remember that over the counter medications are available for delivery.

Amazon does not currently offer a similar pharmacy delivery service, and basic drugs still take more than a week to be delivered, so this is a good option. If you can’t get your prescription filled at CVS, it’s also worth checking to see if your local pharmacy offers a similar service.

Have your prescription filled at CVS here

5. Diapers and baby supplies

Honest

Babies are completely unaware of what is going on in the world and if you are a new parent, you will need diapers. Lots of layers. Now. If you can’t wait more than a week to get it from Amazon, we recommend getting it from Honest.

Honest offers diapers from 18 to 35 diapers, depending on the weight of your baby. The diapers have a personalized “True Absorb Core” which, according to the company, allows the diapers to absorb 17 times its weight in liquid. It does not contain latex or chlorine and does not contain lotions or additional perfumes. The elastic bands on the diapers allow them to fit comfortably around your child, and their “secure” cuffs and tabs prevent breakouts.

The retailer has a full baby section filled with essentials like diaper rash cream and shower gel. All orders over $ 50 are shipped free of charge. Honest diapers get a head start on Amazon’s selection simply by shipping earlier.

Honest diapers, $ 10.95, available at Honest

6. Work from home furniture

Wayfair

If you are working from home for the first time, you may be trying to create office space that you take for granted. You can work from your couch (we have suggestions if you do), but you will probably be less productive if you work that way all the time.

The cornerstone of a good home office is your office, and Ermont by Wayfair is a solid choice. It measures 41.5 x 18.5 x 28 inches and has two shelves on the right side for storage. Its metal legs and its manufactured wooden top give it a minimalist look that will integrate with any type of interior decoration. The office is shipped free of charge and will be delivered in less than a week.

Wayfair also offers an assortment of bookcases, shelving and other essential household items that can be delivered within three or four days. The shipping advantage of Amazon Prime generally does not offer two-day furniture delivery under normal circumstances, so you should keep Wayfair in mind every time you upgrade your space.

Ermont desk, $ 105.99, available at Wayfair

7. Small appliances

Amazon

If you need to prepare food at home but don’t have the equipment to do it, consider shopping with Target.

Target still has an assortment of small appliances available for delivery this week, including staples like a coffee maker, toaster, and microwave. Reduced delivery times show that Amazon has considered these types of devices to be “inessential”, but that doesn’t mean you don’t need them yet.

The Kuerig K-cup coffee machine uses the company’s patented single-use cups to make hassle-free coffee. Although machines are readily available, K cups are not, so we recommend that you get a reusable K cup and pre-ground coffee.

Keurig K-Cup One-Cup Coffee Maker, $ 119.99, available at Target

8. Spare cables

Monoprice

Cables are the technical accessory no one thinks about, because they’re usually so accessible, but if you only have one and it breaks in the next two weeks, you may not have your phone for a few days (or more).

I have used Monoprice cables a lot in the past few years and they have always been extremely reliable. One of the reasons I use this store is because they have every type of cable imaginable in a wide range of sizes – some of which are not even available on Amazon, or will not be shipped for longer. a month.

Whether you need a light cord for your iPhone, a USB-C cable for your Android phone or iPad, a MicroUSB cable for your Kindle, or an HDMI cable for your TV, the company what you are looking for. I personally ordered from Monoprice during COVID-19, and my order was shipped quickly.

Monoprice Select Series High Speed ​​HDMI Cable (6 feet), $ 3.90, available at Monoprice

9. Smart Home Accessories

The Home Depot isn’t the first place you think of for smart home technology, but the store has a lot. It stores everything from Nest Thermostat and Philips Hue smart bulbs to USB sockets and Ring video bells.

The first three can help you reduce your monthly energy bill by giving you more control over your home’s HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) system, lighting, and phantom power chargers. Many of us will spend a lot more time at home than usual, so any energy savings are welcome.

Ring’s video doorbell can let you monitor what’s going on outside your front door and send alerts to your phone whenever it detects motion. This may not seem necessary when you are at home, but according to a study, burglars prefer to invade homes between 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., that is, when you are most likely to take out or stroll socially from a distance.

We’re highlighting the Nest Thermostat because it’s currently $ 50 cheaper than usual. However, this offer will not last long, so it is better to act quickly. The Home Depot is currently the only store we have seen offering the next day delivery on certain items for $ 8.99.

Nest Smart Thermostat, $ 199.99, available at The Home Depot

10. Entertainment

Social distancing can help reduce the spread of COVID-19, but it destroys our collective mental health.

One of the ways people manage is to organize virtual happy hours or similar meetings to “get together” with friends and family. It may seem superfluous to embark on quiet activities right now, but it can actually help you feel more connected with friends and family and less alone.

If you need something quick for your game night this weekend or a happy hour with friends and colleagues, consider these choices, all of which are in stock and shipped quickly from their respective sites. .

Amazon

Amazon halted sales of CDs and vinyls over a month ago. You will therefore have to look elsewhere to fill your shelves. Fortunately, Deepdiscount.com has a large library of physical media – some of which is not currently available on streaming services. If you’re not sure where to start, check out our official list of the top 500 albums of all time. Deepdiscount offers free shipping on all orders over $ 25 and expedited shipping for $ 5.99.

Tom Petty’s Greatest Hits, $ 29.76, available at DeepDiscount.com

BooksAMillion

BooksAMillion always ships orders the day they are placed (weekdays only), as long as they have the title you are looking for in stock. I have highlighted a world famous Harry Potter series box set because the books are long, engaging and will give you something to read continuously instead of having to search for the next title. This box is not available in paperback or bound directly via Amazon, so you should rely on third-party sellers instead.

BooksAMillion also has a number of board games to play if you have a Zoom hangout with friends and don’t want to spend it staring at each other.

Harry Potter Boxed Set Trade Paper, $ 63.46, available at BooksAMillion

Note: If you prefer audio books, Audible has published 600 free books that can be released for a limited time.

ALSO CONSIDER: Shop Direct

Braven

Let’s face it, sometimes we order things from Amazon to make us happy. The store’s ability to store items from virtually every business on the planet makes it very convenient to place an order and have it shipped as soon as possible.

Part of the reason you find delivery delays on most items is that Amazon has not allowed companies to send non-essential items to its warehouses for a short period of time. But this stock has not disappeared; the manufacturers have stuck to it, so in many cases you can get items with faster delivery times by ordering the items you want directly from them.

This applies to technical accessories such as headphones, speakers, batteries, phone cases, computers or televisions, but it is not limited to one category. Everything from underwear and socks to mattresses, bedding and kitchen utensils is available this way. Not only do you support the retailers affected by COVID-19, but many offer exclusive discounts that they may not match on Amazon. Click on our links to see some of our favorite direct retailers to shop now.