Alpine White BMW X7 M50i exhibited with Tartufo interior

The BMW X7 is still a relative beginner in the large luxury SUV segment. Thanks to the built-in technology and available power units, however, it is a very tempting purchase for someone who is willing to spend around $ 100,000 on average for a passenger carrier, depending on the specifications.

While the entry level xDrive40i in the United States starts from $ 73,900, the switch to the xDrive50i model immediately brings you to $ 92,600.

Meanwhile, this M50i variant costs north of $ 99,600, mainly thanks to its performance characteristics. The car you see here, a BMW Abu Dhabi resident, would cost even more, considering how it comes with a few extra goodies inside and out.

Apart from the Alpine White exterior which is a free option of the X7, we also see a Tartufo Extended Merino Leather interior that costs an additional $ 1,000 in the US – although you want it on your X7 M50i to opt for the ventilated front seats and the second-row captain's seats, bringing the net level to $ 2,350.

Then there is the optional Professional system for the rear seat, where you have to pay an additional $ 2,200. On the outside, you get a more aggressive-looking bumper with larger air intakes, a new rear bumper, new rocker panels, Cerium Gray accents, Shadowline finish, 22-inch wheels, blue calipers with M logo & # 39; s and the M Sport exhaust system.

The BMW X7 M50i is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine with a dual turbocharger, with a torque of 523 HP (530 PS) and a torque of 750 Nm (750 Nm), which is sufficient to achieve a speed of 96 km / h to reach h) in 4.5 seconds.

