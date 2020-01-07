Alpine Launches Giant CarPlay Receiver for iPad Pro and First 9-inch Weather-Resistant CarPlay Option for Jeep Wrangler

Loading...

Alpine launched its latest CarPlay receiver at CES, which has a massive screen as large as an iPad Pro. The new Alpine Halo 11 iLX-F411 offers 49% more real estate with its capacitive touch screen than the 9-inch Halo.

Alpine also launched the first 9-inch weather-resistant CarPlay receiver designed for the recent Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator models.

Alpine Halo 11 CarPlay Receiver

Alpine detailed the all-new giant 11-inch CarPlay and Android Auto receiver at CES in a press release.

Through extensive industry research, the iLX-F411 includes all of the functionality needed to control an exciting reader and is an ideal upgrade for the active weekend or everyday commuter. The increased screen size allows for safe navigation and easy control of music, text messages and phone calls via Apple CarPlay® or Android Auto ™.

The I / O on the Halo 11 iLX-F411 includes USB, AUX, HDMI, as well as a universal rear camera input that can be used with the company’s multi-camera selector KCX-C250MC. As for more details on the type of CarPlay, no mention that it is wireless, so it will be supported by CarPlay by cable.

Alpine also shared a few details about the installation:

The iLX-F411 follows the same flexible installation setup as its 9-inch predecessor with an adjustable stand and four screen angle settings, five screen height settings and two screen depth settings for optimized visualization.

1 DIN chassis and adjustable installation options make it easy to add the iLX-F411 to a variety of applications without locking buttons or factory functions on the dashboard and avoiding the need for custom installation.

The new 11-inch CarPlay-compatible Alpine Halo 11 iLX-F411 will be launched in June this summer and will sell for $ 1,200 directly via Alpine, through authorized dealers, and Crutchfield.

ILX-F411 Specifications:

11 inch WVGA screen with capacitive touch screen

Floating style display with height, depth and angle adjustable mounting bracket

Customizable user interface (three pages with 22 widgets available)

Customizable wallpaper (user photos)

Works with Apple CarPlay®

Google Assistant available on Android Auto ™

SiriusXM-Ready ®

Integrated Bluetooth® for hands-free calling and audio streaming

1 HDMI input and 1 HDMI output

IDatalink® connectivity for vehicle information and parking assistance display on compatible vehicles *

FLAC / MP3 / WMA / AAC / WAV music playback

AVI / MP4 / MPG / MOV / WMV video playback via USB

USB JPG / PNG / BMP photo viewer

5-band graphic equalizer

45 W x 4 A

3 outputs (4V)

6-channel time correction

1 rear view camera input with distance guide display

Alpine Jeep Gladiator Switchback Weatherproof CarPlay Receiver

Another CES announcement, Alpine introduced the first 9-inch weather-resistant CarPlay receiver for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler and later and the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the Alpine X409-WRA-JL

“We designed a demo vehicle to reflect the exclusive systems Alpine has developed for Jeep® by winking at our heritage of design identity,” said Mike Anderson, vice president and general manager, branded business unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “Jeepers are unique in that they often have a bit of the outdoors in their vehicles. We wanted to offer a system that provides endless entertainment – whatever the weather. “

It is now available for $ 3,500 with some official Alpine dealers such as Crutchfield who sell it for less.

Alpine X409-WRA-JL specifications:

Large, high-visibility 9-inch WVGA display with capacitive touchscreen and graphical user interface (GUI)

Superior weatherproof dashboard system (IP53 compliant)

Off-road mode: vehicle tilt on screen, tire pressure, track recording and optimized camera view

Pinch-to-zoom mapping interface

Plug-and-play installation with factory-compatible wiring harness

Works with Apple CarPlay®

Google Assistant available on Android Auto

My Favorites function

Works with Pandora® Music for iPhone® and Android ™

Integrated HD ™ radio

SiriusXM-Ready® (requires a SiriusXM® tuner and subscription, sold separately).

Integrated Bluetooth® for hands-free calling and audio streaming

Step-by-step navigation with integrated HERE® maps of the entire United States (including Alaska and Hawaii), Canada, and Puerto Rico

HERE® lifetime traffic information service for major metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada included

Natural sound guidance and text-to-speech (TTS) instructions

3D city map

High resolution maps with anti-aliasing and 3D marker

Double USB input for accessing the smartphone (one device at a time) or charging

1 Aux input

High power amplifier 50 W x 4

3 outputs (4V)

Retains factory steering wheel controls and other factory functionality with iDatalink® Maestro® integration

FLAC / MP3 / MWA / AAC-HE-AAC music playback

AVI / MPEG4 video playback via USB

Bass Engine SQ

9-band parametric dual EQ

6-channel time correction

MediaXpander® HD

Keep the OEM camera with active guide

Includes Media Hub for USB and HDMI connections

1 HDMI input and 1 HDMI output

Ready for the KCX-250MC multi-camera switch

Rear view camera distance guide display

Accessory controller KAC-001 ready

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yw9SmFi0nOU (/ integrated)